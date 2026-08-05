Leeds United, West Ham United vying for Nelson Deossa

Leeds United and West Ham United are keen on signing 26-year-old Colombian midfielder Nelson Deossa from La Liga club Real Betis this summer.

According to a report by Spanish outlet Mundo Betis, Leeds United and West Ham United are closely monitoring the progress of Nelson Deossa, and they have sent scouts to the Aviva Stadium to watch the 26-year-old Real Betis midfielder in a pre-season friendly against Arsenal.

Per Mundo Betis, Ipswich Town and Wolverhampton Wanderers are also interested in the South American midfielder, and their scouts will also be present at the Aviva Stadium. Apart from Deossa, the clubs will also track the performance of Natan in the pre-season friendly.

Who is Nelson Deossa?

Nelson Deossa has made significant progress since joining Real Betis from CF Monterrey last summer. The Marmato native spent his formative years in Colombia and graduated from the youth division at Atletico Huila. However, he rose in prominence during his stint in Mexico before arriving in Europe in August 2025.

The Colombian midfielder has made 33 appearances for Real Betis thus far while chipping in with one assist. Deossa has been impressive during the Spanish club’s pre-season campaign, with Manuel Pellegrini deploying him as a striker. With the player scoring twice, English clubs have taken notice, hoping to sign him in the coming weeks.

What next?

Nelson Deossa has been on West Ham United’s wishlist for a long time. The continued interest makes sense, as the Hammers are scouring the market for a long-term replacement for Mateus Fernandes, who joined Tottenham Hotspur earlier this summer. Several candidates, including Arne Engels, have thus emerged on West Ham’s wishlist, with Deossa also a viable target.

As for Leeds United, the West Yorkshire outfit signed two midfielders last summer, but Sean Longstaff has been a backup player under Daniel Farke. Additionally, Ao Tanaka reportedly faces an uncertain future at Elland Road. So, Leeds must sign a midfielder to line up alongside Anton Stach and Ethan Ampadu, making Deossa an appealing target. The player’s evolution into an attacking role also suits Daniel Farke’s setup.

With the competition for Deossa’s signature becoming intense, a summer move away from Real Betis may be on the cards. However, the English clubs are only monitoring his performances, and it is unclear how much the Andalusian outfit will demand to sell the Colombian in the coming weeks.