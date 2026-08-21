Everton, Leeds United, Liverpool tracking Dario Osorio

Everton, Leeds United, and Liverpool are keen on signing 22-year-old Chilean international Dario Osorio from Midtjylland this summer.

According to a report by TEAMtalk, Dario Osorio is attracting widespread Premier League interest, with Arsenal also closely monitoring his progress at FC Midtjylland. Meanwhile, the Danish giants are open to the 22-year-old winger’s departure, and they have slapped a price tag of €20 million on him.

Who is Dario Osorio?

Dario Osorio, in the last few years, has emerged as the great hope for the future of Chilean football. After years of consistent performances in continental events and World Cups, they have fallen off a cliff, finishing at the bottom of the table in the South American leg of the FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers.

The 22-year-old spent his formative years in Chile and passed through the academies at Universidad de Chile before joining Midtjylland in August 2023. The Chilean international has made nearly 150 appearances for the Danish club thus far while chipping in with 23 goals and 18 assists. His progress has piqued the attention of several well-known clubs, including Liverpool, Everton, and Leeds United.

A man in demand

Everton will pursue a wide attacker in the ongoing transfer window, as they have yet to bring Jack Grealish back to the Hill Dickinson Stadium. While Iliman Ndiaye has decided to stay at the Merseyside club, they need another option on the flanks, as Tyler Dibling has struggled to make his mark and has been linked with a move away from the club.

Meanwhile, Dario Osorio has been on Liverpool’s wishlist for a long time. The continued interest is understandable, as Mohamed Salah has left a gaping hole in the offensive unit after calling time on his stint at Anfield. With Liverpool already reeling from Luis Diaz’s departure last summer, they need a wide attacker who can be a long-term solution in the final third.

As for Leeds United, the Whites have already bolstered their offensive unit by signing Harry Wilson in the ongoing transfer window. With Daniel Farke leaning towards shifting to a 3-4-3 formation, they need another wide attacker, bringing Osorio into the picture.

However, with Arsenal also mulling over signing the Chilean winger, a bidding war may be on the cards. But Midtjylland’s asking price of €20 million adds to Osorio’s appeal, and that may pave the way for a move to the Premier League.