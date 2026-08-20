Isaac Allen set to join Tottenham as deal agreed

Tottenham Hotspur have won the race to sign West Ham starlet Isaac Allen, amid suggestions that several other clubs were also interested in the 15-year-old wonderkid.

According to Football Insider, Tottenham are on the verge of signing one of West Ham United’s best prospects, 15-year-old Isaac Allen. The young midfielder, who plays in a defensive role for his team, is viewed as a major coup and a potential future star, with Spurs seemingly beating considerable competition to secure his signature.

Tottenham have focused on strengthening their first team for the upcoming season, while also keeping a close eye on the youth market for their academy sides. They are now on the verge of signing a talented youngster from West Ham, with 15-year-old wonderkid Allen being the player in question.

Tottenham to land Isaac Allen?

Isaac Allen has been one of the standout players to emerge from the West Ham academy and is also captain of the club’s under-15 team. He is a defensive midfielder by trade and is highly regarded as a potential future star. Spurs may have beaten off competition for the youngster, according to the report, although the identities of the other prospective suitors remain unclear.

West Ham may have hoped to oversee Allen’s development and retain him for the long term, but the attraction of joining another London-based club could have damaged their chances. Tottenham are respected for their academy work, and the 15-year-old may view the opportunity to continue his development in North London as a significant step forward in his career.

Tottenham’s first-team plans

Tottenham have already made several key signings in the ongoing transfer window, including the £85 million arrival of Mateus Fernandes from West Ham. They remain active in the transfer market, particularly to bolster their attack, after strengthening their defence and midfield.

According to an update from David Ornstein, Tottenham Hotspur are working on a double deal to sign Savinho and Omar Marmoush from Manchester City, while Cody Gakpo is also a player of serious interest.

Spurs are widely expected to strengthen further before the transfer window closes, as Roberto De Zerbi looks to build a high-quality squad capable of competing for a top-four finish at the very least.