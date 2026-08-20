Guille Fernandez closing in on joining Newcastle United

Newcastle United will hope to sign 18-year-old Spanish youth international Guille Fernandez from Barcelona this summer.

According to an update from Spanish journalist Albert Fernandez, Guille Fernandez is the subject of interest from Newcastle United. The Magpies are keen on reinforcing their first-team squad by signing another promising young midfielder in the ongoing transfer window, and they have their sights set on the 18-year-old Barcelona prodigy.

Per Albert Fernandez, the Spaniard is closing in on joining Newcastle United, with his cousin Toni Fernandez getting close to a move to Bayer Leverkusen. Barcelona may sell the duo, but they will attempt to include a buyback clause in the agreement with the duo’s suitors.

Who is Guille Fernandez?

Guille Fernandez is the latest promising midfield prospect to rise in prominence in his homeland. Spain’s rich tradition of producing world-class midfielders is not ending anytime soon, with the latest batch witnessing the advent of Pedri, Gavi, Pablo Barrios, and others. Fernandez will hope to follow in their footsteps by becoming a regular for his national side.

Born in Rubi, the 18-year-old has spent his formative years thus far in Catalonia, starting his youth career with RCD Espanyol before rising through the ranks at FC Barcelona. While the Spanish midfield prospect has yet to make his senior bow for the Blaugrana, he has made 62 appearances for the reserve side, chipping in with eight goals and three assists.

What next?

Guille Fernandez’s progress within Barcelona’s youth division has not gone unnoticed, capturing the attention of several well-known clubs. An adventure in the Premier League appears to be on the cards, with Newcastle United closing in on signing the Spaniard.

The Magpies have already bolstered their midfield unit by signing Sean Steur and Aladji Bamba to cover for the departures of Sandro Tonali and Bruno Guimaraes. However, recent reports have linked Joelinton and Joe Willock with moves away from St. James’ Park, prompting Newcastle to pursue more midfielders.

Several candidates, including Nico Gonzalez, have thus emerged on Newcastle United’s wishlist, with Fernandez also a viable target. The Spanish midfield sensation may not have a lot of experience in his career thus far, but his potential makes him an appealing target. With an agreement close, a deal is now contingent on the inclusion of a buyback clause.