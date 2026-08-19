Real Betis close to beating West Ham United in Troy Parrott race

Real Betis are closing in on the signing of AZ Alkmaar striker Troy Parrott, with the Spanish club now well-positioned to beat West Ham United to the Republic of Ireland international.

The 24-year-old has attracted significant interest following an impressive campaign in the Netherlands, but Betis have moved ahead of their Premier League rivals after advancing negotiations with AZ. According to Sky Sports News, a deal worth around €20 million (£17.1m) is now close, with the two clubs working to finalise the bonus structure.

Parrott pushing for Real Betis move

West Ham had previously attempted to bring Parrott back to England and submitted an offer worth approximately £17m last week. AZ rejected that proposal and had initially been seeking closer to £21.5m for their leading striker.

However, the Dutch club have reportedly softened their position because of Parrott’s desire to join Betis, where he would have the opportunity to play Champions League football this season. An agreement is now considered close, with Parrott waiting for permission to travel to Seville and undergo his medical. The development represents a significant setback for West Ham, who had identified the former Tottenham youngster as an option to strengthen their attack.

Parrott’s stock continues to rise

Parrott joined AZ permanently from Tottenham Hotspur in July 2024 after impressing during a loan spell with Excelsior Rotterdam. He enjoyed another productive campaign last season despite suffering a knee ligament injury early in the season, finishing the Eredivisie campaign with 16 goals from 28 appearances.

His performances for the Republic of Ireland have also significantly enhanced his reputation. Parrott scored twice in a memorable 2-0 victory over Portugal before producing a hat-trick against Hungary three days later, including a dramatic 96th-minute winner.

That made him the first Republic of Ireland men’s player to score an away hat-trick and their first player to record a competitive treble since Robbie Keane in 2014. He has now accumulated 37 senior international caps and remains an important part of Heimir Hallgrimsson’s plans.

West Ham’s interest made sense given Parrott’s development since leaving Tottenham, but the attraction of Champions League football appears to have swung the race firmly towards Betis. At £17.1m, the Spaniards could be landing a striker entering his prime after demonstrating both consistent club output and an ability to deliver on the international stage. Unless West Ham make a dramatic late intervention, Parrott now looks destined for Seville.