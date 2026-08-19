Kieran Morrison set to join Sheffield Wednesday as deal agreed

Kieran Morrison is close to joining Sheffield Wednesday on a season-long loan from Liverpool as he takes his first steps in senior football.

According to Football Insider, Sheffield Wednesday are on the verge of signing Liverpool winger Kieran Morrison on a season-long loan. The beleaguered English club are eager to bring in quality players for the new League One season, and the 19-year-old Liverpool prospect is already training with his potential new teammates.

Arne Slot gave several youngsters their debuts during what was an otherwise disappointing season for Liverpool. In Morrison’s case, he first played in the disappointing home defeat to Crystal Palace in the Carabao Cup earlier in the campaign, before featuring again when the Reds defeated Wolverhampton Wanderers in the FA Cup.

There have been suggestions that Morrison needs regular senior football to continue his development, and Liverpool now appear close to agreeing a loan deal for the exciting winger. Several clubs have reportedly shown interest in his availability, but Sheffield Wednesday are on the verge of winning the race.

Why are Sheffield Wednesday signing Kieran Morrison?

Sheffield Wednesday have endured a difficult period since their failed takeover in 2025, which threatened to result in a 15-point deduction at the start of the new campaign after the club entered administration. However, the beleaguered side found some relief following a successful takeover that prevented the deduction, and they are now keen to add quality players to their squad.

Morrison is one of the players on their list, and the club have been in talks with Liverpool over a season-long loan. The Reds view the move as an opportunity for the 19-year-old to gain valuable first-team experience and build momentum in his career.

Wednesday faced competition from several clubs, with Groningen reportedly interested earlier in the window. Morrison also attracted attention from Bristol City and VfL Wolfsburg, but Sheffield Wednesday now appear to be in pole position to complete the loan agreement.

Morrison is reportedly training with his new teammates, and the Owls are hoping to make him available for their upcoming match against Bradford City next Wednesday. This could be an excellent move for the young winger as he looks to develop his long-term career through regular first-team football, albeit in the third tier of English football.