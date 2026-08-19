Everton eyeing late move for Zian Flemming

Zian Flemming is a target for Everton during the final stages of the transfer window, with David Moyes still keen to sign a new striker

According to Ben Jacobs, Zian Flemming is attracting late interest from Everton during the final stages of the transfer window, with David Moyes continuing to search for a new physical striker.

Zian Flemming, a Dutch striker, has enjoyed prolific spells at Millwall and Burnley, and his goals helped the club earn promotion to the Premier League. Either Beto or Thierno Barry could leave Everton, as Moyes seeks to strengthen his attacking options.

The 28-year-old scored 12 goals across all competitions last season, including 11 in the Premier League. Unfortunately, he could not help Burnley avoid relegation. Still, Flemming has already played an important role in their bid for an immediate return to the top flight, scoring twice against West Ham in Burnley’s Championship opener.

Why are Everton’s looking at Zian Flemming?

Moyes has been searching for a striker who can add physicality and goals to Everton’s attack. Per Ben Jacobs, Burnley could sell either Thierno Barry or Beto if suitable departures materialise, and the club have been exploring several options in the transfer market.

Liam Delap was reportedly linked with Everton, with the Englishman expected to leave Chelsea if a suitable offer arrives. The Toffees are now broadening their search and appear to have identified Burnley forward Flemming as another possible target.

Flemming’s record in English football (two seasons at Millwall and two prolific campaigns at Burnley) makes him an attractive option for Everton. The details of his availability remain unclear, as does Burnley’s asking price, but the Toffees could make a late approach for the striker.

Will Burnley keep Zian Flemming?

Jacobs has also reported interest from clubs in the Netherlands, France and Italy. However, a return to the Premier League could be particularly appealing to Flemming, especially if Everton present him with the opportunity to join an established mid-table team. There has been other reported interest from the likes of Coventry City and Leeds United earlier, but at the moment, the Toffees could be a serious contender.

Burnley are reportedly keen to keep the striker. However, the attraction of top-flight football could prove difficult to resist if Everton submit a respectable offer. The final decision will depend on whether Everton meet Burnley’s valuation and whether Flemming believes a move to Goodison Park is the right step for his career.