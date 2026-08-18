FC Koln optimistic of signing Mikey Moore despite deal hold-up

FC Koln remain confident of completing a season-long loan move for Tottenham Hotspur youngster Mikey Moore despite the deal currently being held up by developments in North London.

The 19-year-old has already agreed personal terms with the Bundesliga club, while Tottenham and Koln have also reached a verbal understanding over a straightforward loan agreement. Crucially, the proposed deal will not contain an option or obligation to buy, highlighting Tottenham’s determination to retain control over one of their most highly-rated young players.

Tottenham delay Moore departure

According to TEAMtalk, the main obstacle is Tottenham head coach Roberto De Zerbi, who wants further clarity over his attacking options before allowing Moore to leave.

Spurs are continuing their attempts to strengthen the wide areas, with Savinho and Cody Gakpo among the players being pursued. Until another attacker arrives, De Zerbi is reluctant to sanction Moore’s departure. The youngster has also strengthened his case for remaining involved during pre-season.

Moore scored twice in Tottenham’s 3-0 friendly victory over Hoffenheim, leaving De Zerbi impressed with his performances. A flight to Germany had reportedly already been arranged for Moore before the Tottenham boss intervened and delayed the move. Nevertheless, the expectation remains that the teenager will eventually be allowed to continue his development in Germany once Spurs secure the necessary reinforcements.

Koln remain confident of agreement

The delay has not caused significant concern at Koln. The Bundesliga club continue to plan for Moore’s arrival and believe the agreement can be completed once Tottenham finalise their squad for the new season.

Moore spent last season on loan at Rangers and another temporary move is considered the most suitable route for his development. Tottenham believe regular Bundesliga football could provide valuable experience that would be difficult to guarantee in the Premier League this season. His long-term future remains firmly associated with Spurs. Moore is contracted until 2030, and the club have no intention of considering a permanent departure.

The current delay appears more about Tottenham’s transfer business than any problem between Moore and Koln. A Bundesliga loan could be an excellent next step for a 19-year-old who needs regular senior football, while the absence of a purchase option protects Tottenham’s long-term interests.

Much now depends on Spurs landing another winger. If Savinho, Gakpo or another attacking target arrives, there should be little preventing Moore from completing his temporary switch to Germany.