Chelsea demanding £25 million to sell Marc Guiu, deal not imminent

Chelsea are ready to sanction the departure of former Barcelona academy prospect Marc Guiu for £25 million.

Chelsea are willing to listen to offers for Marc Guiu, with the club placing a £25 million valuation on his services, according to The Athletic. However, there is currently no indication that a transfer is close, meaning the Spaniard could remain at Stamford Bridge unless a suitor decides to meet the asking price.

The 20-year-old striker’s situation has changed considerably since he emerged as one of Barcelona’s promising young forwards. Chelsea moved quickly to sign the then teenager in the summer of 2024, hoping to develop his potential in West London.

The move has not quite worked out for both parties. Guiu has only made 29 appearances for Chelsea and has eight goals and two assists, with opportunities becoming increasingly difficult to find.

The Spanish attacker was loaned out to Sunderland last summer. But the move was cut short following Nicolas Jackson’s departure, and after returning to Stamford Bridge, Guiu accumulated only around 630 minutes of senior football and five goal contributions.

A move away might make a lot of sense

The arrival of new head coach Xabi Alonso has further complicated matters, with Joao Pedro and summer signing Danny Welbeck ahead of Guiu in the pecking order, while they are also exploring the possibility of signing another forward.

Chelsea are looking to reshape their attacking options. Nicolas Jackson and Liam Delap are both linked with a move away, while Guiu could potentially be another player who is sacrificed as the side attempts to streamline its squad. Yet the Blues are not actively forcing the Spaniard out of the door.

A move will only become realistic if another side is prepared to meet their valuation of £25 million. For Guiu, a permanent departure could offer the opportunity to revive a career that has stalled since his move from Barcelona. At just 20, the striker still has considerable room for development, but regular first-team football will be crucial if he is to fulfil his potential.

Chelsea, meanwhile, must decide whether patience or a sale represents the better option. With the side continuing to invest heavily in their attack, Guiu’s pathway to regular minutes appears increasingly narrow.