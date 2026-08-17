Juventus call off summer move for Emiliano Martinez, reasons revealed

Serie A giants Juventus have decided to walk away from their pursuit of Aston Villa shot-stopper Emiliano Martinez.

Juventus have abandoned their pursuit of Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez, per Fabrizio Romano. The Old Lady now look set to shift their focus to Tottenham shot-stopper Guglielmo Vicario.

The Serie A club and Aston Villa could not bridge a valuation gap, with Juventus offering €6 million plus add-ons against the West Midlands outfit’s €15 million demand, as reported by Fabrizio Romano. The two sides held direct talks on Sunday night, but failed to reach agreement.

The breakdown comes after Juventus made an initial proposal for Martinez. Aston Villa, however, were unwilling to compromise on their demands. The gap proved decisive, leaving the two clubs far apart on price.

Martinez’s fitness situation also contributed to Juventus cooling their interest. The 33-year-old has suffered recurring injuries and recently sustained a knock to his finger, adding another concern for the Serie A giants as they assess their goalkeeping options ahead of the new season, as reported by Sky Sports.

Martinez to continue at Villa Park for now

Guglielmo Vicario has now emerged as the preferred alternative, with Juventus progressing discussions over a possible move for the Tottenham goalkeeper. For Aston Villa, the decision represents a setback in their efforts to generate significant funds from Martinez’s departure. The Villans were willing to sell the Argentine this summer as part of their wider plans to balance the squad and comply with financial regulations.

Despite Juventus’s interest, Villa’s determination to secure €15 million has ultimately prevented the transfer from progressing. The West Midlands club now face the possibility of Martinez remaining at Villa Park unless another suitor is prepared to meet their valuation.

Meanwhile, Aston Villa are closing in on signing Parma shot-stopper Zion Suzuki, who is expected to be their new number one going forward. But with Martinez’s move to Juventus collapsing, things could get complicated.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup winner was keen on a move away. He was ready for a new challenge; however, a move to Juventus is now off the table, and it will be interesting to see if a new suitor emerges in the final days of the window