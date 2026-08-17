Arsenal will sanction Ben White sale once they sign Ezri Konsa

Everton have been handed encouragement in their pursuit of Ben White, with Arsenal prepared to sanction the defender’s departure once Ezri Konsa arrives from Aston Villa.

According to Football Insider, the Gunners are closing in on a deal worth around £60-65 million for Konsa, with negotiations described as being “99 per cent done”.

Once that transfer is completed, Arsenal are expected to open the door for White to leave, giving Everton a clearer route to the 28-year-old. White is understood to be open to a move in search of more regular first-team football after injuries restricted his involvement over the past two seasons.

Konsa arrival could unlock White exit

Arsenal’s interest in Konsa is driven by both William Saliba’s long-term injury and the Aston Villa defender’s versatility. The England international is primarily a centre-back but has also operated effectively at right-back, including for his country at the World Cup and on 11 occasions for Villa during the 2024/25 season.

That flexibility would allow Mikel Arteta to retain strong cover on the right even if White departs. Jurrien Timber is also expected to return in the coming weeks as he steps up his recovery, giving Arsenal another senior option in the position. With those pieces in place, White could find himself further down the pecking order.

Everton are ready to make their move

Everton have been searching for a new right-back throughout the summer and are prepared to act once Arsenal complete the Konsa deal. White would appeal to David Moyes because of his experience and versatility, with the defender equally comfortable at right-back or in central defence.

He remains under contract until 2028, with Arsenal holding an option for another year, so the Gunners will not be under pressure to sell cheaply. This is a transfer chain that makes sense for all three clubs.

Konsa gives Arsenal the depth and flexibility they need while Saliba recovers, and his ability to cover at right-back makes White more expendable. For Everton, White would be a high-quality addition if his injury concerns are behind him. The key is timing: until Konsa officially arrives at the Emirates, Arsenal have little reason to weaken their defensive options. Once that deal is completed, however, Everton should be in a strong position to test Arsenal’s asking price.