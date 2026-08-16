Aston Villa close to signing Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Ezri Konsa has agreed personal terms with Arsenal

Aston Villa are closing in on signing Aaron Wan-Bissaka from West Ham United, while Ezri Konsa has agreed personal terms with Arsenal ahead of a possible move to North London.

According to Football Insider, Aston Villa are progressing a deal worth around £20-25 million for Aaron Wan-Bissaka after reaching an agreement on personal terms with the former Manchester United defender.

Crucially, the move is not dependent on Konsa leaving Villa Park. Unai Emery wants Wan-Bissaka regardless, with the 28-year-old viewed as a versatile defensive addition rather than simply a direct replacement.

Wan-Bissaka deal progressing independently

Aston Villa believe Wan-Bissaka can operate in several roles as while he could play in his traditional right-back position, on the right side of a three-man defence, or even as a centre-back in a back four when required.

That versatility has made him an attractive target for Emery as Villa look to strengthen their defensive options before the window closes. West Ham are now understood to be moving closer to an agreement over the transfer fee, with Villa increasingly confident the deal can be completed.

Arsenal are pushing for Konsa

At the same time, Arsenal have stepped up their pursuit of Konsa. The England international has reportedly agreed personal terms with the Gunners, while Football Insider has described the deal as being 99% done from the player’s side. However, the clubs still need to agree on a fee.

Arsenal previously saw a proposal worth around £30 million rejected, with Aston Villa holding out for approximately £60 million for the 28-year-old. Konsa has two years remaining on his contract and has made 231 Premier League appearances for Villa since joining from Brentford in 2019.

Arsenal view him as an important addition following William Saliba’s long-term injury, but Villa remain under no pressure to accept anything substantially below their valuation. The key point is that these are two separate deals. Wan-Bissaka is being signed because Villa value his versatility, not simply because Konsa may leave.

That gives Emery greater flexibility regardless of what happens with Arsenal. Konsa’s personal agreement is significant, but the real battle is now over valuation. Unless Arsenal move much closer to Villa’s £60 million asking price, the transfer could still stall despite the player being ready to make the switch.