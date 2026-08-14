RC Strasbourg considering summer move for Omari Kellyman

RC Strasbourg could consider signing Omari Kellyman in the latter stages of the window, with the young attacker’s Chelsea future uncertain.

RC Strasbourg are targeting a permanent move for Omari Kellyman, as per Ben Jacobs, as Chelsea manage squad bloat. The 20-year-old attacker enjoyed an excellent season in League One last term while on loan at Cardiff City, and RC Strasbourg now see him as a solution to their own attacking depth.

Strasbourg and Chelsea could continue working together to develop promising young talents. The Blues have benefited from sending several of their young players to the Ligue 1 club for further development, and another prospect could now be set to follow the same path.

With a bloated squad to manage, Chelsea have a significant challenge in addressing the futures of several players under the age of 21. Kellyman is one of the players whose future needs to be addressed.

Kellyman’s path to Strasbourg

Kellyman joined Chelsea from Aston Villa in a £19 million deal in 2024 but has barely made an impact at senior level. He made six appearances for Aston Villa’s first team but has yet to play for the West London club during his two years at the club.

The youngster performed well at Cardiff City last season, making 36 League One appearances, scoring 11 goals and providing two assists. He played an important role in the club’s promotion campaign, and after returning to Chelsea, his immediate future has become a topic of discussion.

The 20-year-old is contracted until 2030, meaning Chelsea may not be in a hurry to sell him permanently. However, a loan move could have been considered. According to a report from the BBC, Strasbourg can only sign him permanently because they already have three Chelsea players on loan, which is the maximum permitted under FIFA regulations.

Chelsea prepared to sell?

If Strasbourg are the club to sign Kellyman, a permanent transfer could be the most likely outcome unless Chelsea explore other options. Ben Jacobs also mentioned that English and European clubs are considering the 20-year-old, although no specific names have been revealed.

Therefore, if Kellyman joins Strasbourg, Chelsea may have to sell him, as they have done with other young players in the past. The Blues could retain a buy-back clause, giving them the option to bring him back if he performs well.

At present, Genesis Antwi has joined Strasbourg on loan, while erstwhile backup goalkeeper Filip Jorgensen has also moved to the French club. Kellyman could become the latest player to move between the two BlueCo-owned clubs.