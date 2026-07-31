Genesis Antwi closing in on joining RC Strasbourg

RC Strasbourg are close to acquiring the services of Swiss defensive sensation Genesis Antwi from sister club Chelsea.

Genesis Antwi is set to join RC Strasbourg on loan from Chelsea, with negotiations between the sister clubs now in their final stages, according to a report from Football Insider. The 19-year-old defender is expected to spend the season in Ligue 1 as Chelsea continue to prioritise his long-term development.

Antwi has emerged as one of Chelsea’s brightest academy prospects, comfortable at right-back and equally capable of operating on the opposite flank. The Sweden Under-21 international has impressed coaches with his versatility, technical quality, and maturity, earning several opportunities to train alongside the senior squad.

He made his senior debut for Chelsea during the club’s successful UEFA Conference League campaign and has since been included in multiple Premier League matchday squads.

At the beginning of last season, Antwi signed a new three-year deal, with Chelsea also holding the option to extend the agreement by an additional two years. The long-term commitment reflects how highly the club rate the defender.

Rather than keeping him in academy football, Chelsea have decided the time is right for Antwi to gain regular senior football experience. Last season, the 19-year-old was involved in 31 games in all competitions, accumulating over 2,600 minutes and contributing eight goals.

Chelsea have Antwi in their long-term plans

Strasbourg, which shares ownership with Chelsea under the BlueCo model, has become an important development pathway for young players in recent seasons. Antwi will gain a versatile right-back capable of covering the left flank when needed.

Chelsea believe regular competitive football at senior level will help Antwi improve his decision-making, defensive positioning, and consistency against experienced opponents.

However, since he is unlikely to have a prominent role under Xabi Alonso at Chelsea, a move to Strasbourg makes tactical sense, allowing him to develop while Chelsea monitor his progress closely.

The deal is expected to be finalised within the coming days. The move is designed to accelerate his growth rather than serve as a temporary solution. It will be more like an audition for the youngster, who is pushing to be a part of their first team plans in the near future.