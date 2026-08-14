Manchester United make move to sign Ibrahim Mbaye as Liverpool cool interest

Manchester United have stepped up their efforts to sign PSG attacking sensation Ibrahim Mbaye, as Liverpool take a back seat.

Manchester United have approached Paris Saint-Germain to sign promising Senegalese winger Ibrahim Mbaye, as Liverpool withdraw interest over the club’s €50 million asking price.

According to an update from French journalist Sebastien Vidal, United have submitted enquiries to the Ligue 1 champions regarding Mbaye’s availability. PSG are understood to value the teenager at around €50 million, setting a significant asking price for a player who has only recently established himself in their senior squad.

Mbaye was promoted to PSG’s first team last summer and has made 42 senior appearances for the club. The versatile winger featured 30 times during the 2025/26 campaign, accumulating more than 1,100 minutes and contributing to five goals.

The move reflects Manchester United’s strategy of securing young talent at an early age, players with first-team exposure but room for growth. His versatility offers flexibility across the front line, while his experience at PSG means he already has exposure to elite-level football despite being only 18.

The teenager has potential to become a key first-team contributor for Manchester United, should the deal progress. PSG’s €50 million valuation could make negotiations difficult, as the French club have no obvious reason to rush into selling a young player already integrated into their senior setup.

Manchester United have a big decision to make

Manchester United would likely need to make a significant financial commitment to convince them to part ways with Ibrahim Mbaye. For the Red Devils, the priority will be determining whether Mbaye is worth the investment. His limited senior experience makes that valuation a substantial one, but his development at PSG has already attracted attention from several major European clubs.

Liverpool had previously explored a move for Mbaye but have reportedly cooled their interest after being made aware of PSG’s asking price. The Reds’ withdrawal could leave Manchester United with a clearer path to negotiations, although they are not alone in monitoring the teenager.

Borussia Dortmund and AS Roma are also understood to be following the situation and could enter the race if Mbaye’s availability becomes clearer.

The Red Devils seem to be going ahead with the decision of reintegrating Marcus Rashford into the first team; despite that, they could still be in the market for another winger as they prepare for their return to the Champions League. Greater depth in the final third will only improve their chances of building on their performances from the second half of last season.