Celtic eyeing loan move for Landon Emenalo

Celtic are eyeing a loan move for Chelsea’s Landon Emenalo to address a problem area, with the player already in talks with the Scottish giants.

Celtic are in the market for a left-back to provide cover for first-choice starter Kieran Tierney. Sky Sports reports that they have made a loan approach for Chelsea teenager Landon Emenalo, who is already in talks with the Scottish giants, a strong signal that the move could advance, although an agreement has yet to be finalised.

Martin O’Neill is keen to address several problem areas in his squad ahead of the new season, prioritising a backup left-back for Tierney. Last season, Marcelo Saracchi performed a similar role during his loan spell from Boca Juniors, and the club are now planning a comparable move for Emenalo.

Celtic acclerate Landon Emenalo chase

Chelsea want to find a solution that enables talents such as Emenalo to play regular first-team football next season rather than remain at youth level. The 18-year-old has not made his first-team debut for the Blues, and Alonso’s senior-squad pathway remains closed for the teenage prospect at present.

Celtic are prioritising left-back cover for Tierney, seriously considering Emenalo as an option to deputise for the Scottish international. Celtic regard his lack of first-team experience as manageable.

The 18-year-old prodigy is already in talks with the Scottish club, with Sky Sports reporting that he has visited the training facilities. This suggests the move is advancing, with talks between Celtic and Chelsea likely to accelerate in the coming days.

Chelsea have left-back cover

Chelsea are likely to consider sending Emenalo out on loan if the opportunity suits both the player and the club’s plans for the 18-year-old’s development. Alonso has sufficient depth at left-back for the upcoming season, with the West London club not having European football.

Chelsea are likely to consider sending Emenalo out on loan if the opportunity suits both the player and the West London club’s plans for the 18-year-old’s development. The arrival of Pep Chavarria from Rayo Vallecano addresses Marc Cucurella’s departure, while Alonso’s choice between a back four and a back three will determine how he uses Jorrel Hato.

Given that Emenalo has a long-term contract until 2031, Chelsea affords flexibility on the loan option, allowing time for his development ahead of a senior return.