Barcelona rule out summer move for Nick Woltemade

Barcelona are not pursuing a summer move for Newcastle United striker Nick Woltemade despite reports linking the German forward with a switch to the Camp Nou.

The Catalan giants are expected to assess their attacking options before the transfer window closes, particularly following Robert Lewandowski’s departure and uncertainty surrounding Ferran Torres.

That situation had led to speculation in Spain that Woltemade had emerged as a possible target for Hansi Flick. However, sources close to the Newcastle forward have strongly dismissed those suggestions. According to Sport Witness, people close to Woltemade described the Barcelona links as nonsense, making it clear there is currently no attempt from the La Liga champions to sign him.

Barcelona links dismissed

Barcelona could still look for a recognised centre-forward this summer, especially if Torres also leaves amid interest from Paris Saint-Germain.

However, Woltemade does not appear to be part of their plans despite speculation suggesting otherwise. The 24-year-old’s future has attracted attention following a difficult first campaign at St James’ Park. Woltemade arrived at Newcastle with significant expectations but struggled to maintain his early momentum following the £69m move last summer.

His role within the team also became an issue, with the forward admitting earlier this summer that playing away from his preferred attacking position made it harder for him to contribute goals and assists. Despite his frustrations, Woltemade stopped short of suggesting he wanted to leave. Instead, he highlighted the progress he had made physically since moving to the Premier League and expressed confidence that he could eventually establish himself at Newcastle.

Fresh opportunity under Matthias Jaissle

The managerial change at St James’ Park could now provide Woltemade with the opportunity to revive his Newcastle career. Eddie Howe’s departure and Matthias Jaissle’s arrival effectively provide a clean slate, and the new manager will have the opportunity to determine where Woltemade fits within his attacking setup.

That could prove particularly important given the forward’s previous concerns about being used away from his strongest position. Newcastle also have little financial incentive to move him on cheaply after making a substantial investment to sign him. At 24, Woltemade still has considerable time to establish himself in England.

Woltemade’s difficult debut campaign naturally makes his situation worth watching, but there is an important difference between uncertainty over a player’s role and genuine transfer interest. Barcelona may need another striker, yet the strong dismissal from sources close to Woltemade suggests this particular link has little substance.

A more significant question is how Jaissle intends to use him. If Woltemade receives opportunities in his preferred attacking role, his second season could look considerably different from his first.