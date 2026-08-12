Tottenham accelerate talks to sell Djed Spence as €30 million Inter Milan deal agreed

Tottenham Hotspur are closing in on the sale of Djed Spence to Inter Milan after the two clubs reached an agreement over a €30 million package for the England international.

According to TEAMtalk, negotiations have accelerated after Spence made Inter his preferred destination, with the 26-year-old now on course to continue his career in Serie A.

Tottenham and Spence had already agreed before the World Cup that a summer departure could be sanctioned. Roberto De Zerbi believes a transfer represents the best solution despite the defender subsequently enhancing his reputation with England.

Several Premier League clubs were offered the opportunity to sign Spence, including Liverpool, Manchester United, Chelsea, Newcastle United, Aston Villa and Everton. However, Tottenham’s initial valuation of around £45 million proved prohibitive, preventing the interest from developing into a transfer.

Inter agree €30 million deal for Spence

Inter have maintained an interest throughout the window as they search for a replacement for Denzel Dumfries. The Italian champions initially explored alternative options and came close to signing Anan Khalaili, but that deal collapsed over medical issues before the player agreed to join Crystal Palace.

That development brought Spence firmly back into consideration and communication between Tottenham and Inter were already strengthened during negotiations over Cristian Romero. The clubs reached an agreement for the Argentine defender, only for Romero to favour a move to Spain. Those discussions nevertheless helped negotiations for Spence progress quickly.

Inter made it clear that €30 million represented their maximum budget for a new right-back. Tottenham have now accepted that figure despite initially demanding considerably more.

Spence prioritises Serie A return

Spence’s preference has also been important in moving negotiations forward. The defender has previous experience outside England following spells with Rennes and Genoa, and the opportunity to return to Serie A with Inter is understood to appeal strongly to him.

Inter are also preparing a significant contract for the England international as the final details are resolved.Should the transfer be completed, Spence would become the second English player to join Cristian Chivu’s Inter this summer following John Stones.

Accepting €30 million represents a significant compromise from Tottenham’s original valuation, but Spence’s desire to join Inter has clearly influenced negotiations.For Spurs, moving on a player De Zerbi does not consider central to his plans provides additional funds for the remainder of the window.

Spence, meanwhile, gets an attractive opportunity at one of Italy’s biggest clubs. His previous Serie A experience should make the transition easier, and at 26, regular football at San Siro could prove an important next step in his career.