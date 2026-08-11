David Raum open to Manchester United move this summer

RB Leipzig skipper David Raum is open to leaving the Bundesliga club to join Manchester United in the summer transfer window.

According to a report by TEAMtalk, David Raum is the subject of interest from Manchester United. The Red Devils are eager to bolster their defensive unit by signing a left-back in the ongoing transfer window, and they have set their sights on the 28-year-old RB Leipzig defender.

The TEAMtalk report has boosted Manchester United’s prospects, as Raum “would be happy with the prospect of moving to Old Trafford and competing with Luke Shaw” to be the first-choice left-back. Meanwhile, the update has revealed that the RB Leipzig captain has a release clause worth £34 million in his contract with the Bundesliga club while suggesting a deal may be possible for around £30 million.

David Raum and his career so far

David Raum has established himself as one of the best full-backs in the Bundesliga since joining RB Leipzig from TSG Hoffenheim in July 2022. A promising full-back until then, the 28-year-old has taken a giant leap in the last four years, becoming a regular for his club and country due to his exploits for Die Roten Bullen.

The German international has made nearly 150 appearances for RB Leipzig thus far while contributing seven goals and 30 assists, essentially involving himself in a goal every other game. With such an impressive output, it is hardly surprising that his stock has skyrocketed in recent seasons, with Premier League clubs, in particular, vying for his signature.

Premier League adventure beckoning?

Manchester United’s interest in David Raum makes tactical sense. Luke Shaw enjoyed one of the best seasons of his stint with the club thus far and remained injury-free throughout the 2025/26 campaign. However, a return to the UEFA Champions League will bring a packed schedule and concerns over the Englishman’s durability, considering his fitness issues in such seasons.

With Patrick Dorgu transitioning into the role of left winger, Manchester United must pursue a left-back to compete with Shaw, and Lewis Hall reportedly emerged as a top target. However, with Newcastle United now shutting the door to a summer move, the Premier League giants must realign their focus.

Raum is a viable alternative, given his output in the final third and vast experience at club and international level. At £30 million, a deal should provide value for money, particularly if he retains his performance level in the Premier League. Should Manchester United and RB Leipzig agree terms by the close of the window, Raum should join Shaw in the left-back unit.