Marcus Rashford increasingly unlikely to join Fenerbahce this summer

Fenerbahce are facing frustration in their pursuit of Marcus Rashford, with the Manchester United forward understood to favour remaining in one of Europe’s top five leagues if he leaves Old Trafford this summer.

The Turkish giants have registered their interest in the 28-year-old, but Rashford is not expected to push for a move to the Super Lig at this stage of his career. According to Football Insider, the England international will instead keep his options open while returning to pre-season training under Michael Carrick.

Rashford wants a top-five league move

Rashford’s Manchester United future remains uncertain, with Carrick yet to make a final decision on whether the forward has a role in his plans for the new season. The player had hoped to stay at Barcelona following an impressive loan spell, but the Catalan giants decided against triggering their purchase option or pursuing another permanent arrangement. Rashford nevertheless rebuilt his reputation in Spain, registering 14 goals and 11 assists in 49 appearances.

That form has ensured he still has admirers in the Premier League, with Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa among the clubs linked with a move. Fenerbahce have also made their interest known, but a switch to Turkey is considered highly unlikely. Rashford has never indicated a strong desire to move to the Super Lig and would prefer another opportunity in England, Spain, Italy, Germany or France.

Manchester United’s decision could shape final weeks

Much now depends on Carrick’s assessment during pre-season and if Rashford is reintegrated into Manchester United’s plans, he could remain at Old Trafford. If he is made available, however, his preference for a top-five league should narrow the list of realistic destinations.

Manchester United are also considering further changes on the left side. Patrick Dorgu could be used in a more advanced role, while Nottingham Forest defender Neco Williams has emerged as a target at left-back. Any Rashford departure could provide additional funds for those moves.

Fenerbahce’s interest is ambitious, but Rashford’s stance makes a deal difficult. At 28, and after rediscovering his form at Barcelona, he has little reason to leave Europe’s major leagues unless the financial package is extraordinary.

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Tottenham or Aston Villa would therefore appear more realistic destinations if Manchester United decide to move him on. For now, the biggest question is not Fenerbahce’s interest but Carrick’s verdict. If the new manager gives Rashford a meaningful role, his summer could end without another move at all.