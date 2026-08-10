Everton, Crystal Palace in transfer tussle to sign Edon Zhegrova

Everton and Crystal Palace are ready to battle it out for the signature of Juventus winger Edon Zhegrova.

Edon Zhegrova has emerged as a transfer target for Everton and Crystal Palace in the final weeks of the summer window, as per a report by Italian outlet Tutto Juve. The Premier League duo are monitoring the Kosovo international as they assess their options to bolster their attack.

Zhegrova determined to revive Juventus career

Zhegrova wishes to continue at Juventus, but his future remains uncertain. The 27-year-old endured a difficult first season in Turin, largely because of persistent physical problems, but he has shown encouraging signs during pre-season and appears determined to prove his worth under Luciano Spalletti.

The right-winger featured in 27 matches last season and accumulated just over 500 minutes without a goal or assist. Yet he has shown encouraging signs in pre-season, scoring a stunning winner against Chelsea and reminding Juventus of his potential. However, the gap between that promise and his impact in the debut campaign leaves question marks over his future.

His goal against Chelsea was more than just a memorable pre-season moment. It offered Juventus a glimpse of what Zhegrova could provide if he can finally stay fit. The qualities that made the Old Lady sign him in the first place. Explosive pace, thriving in one-on-one situations, and the ability to create chances out of nothing- qualities that could still be very useful for the Italian giants.

English clubs interested Zhegrova

Everton have already expressed interest and are understood to have made moves for Zhegrova in previous months, as per the report. David Moyes’ side could see his pace, directness and ability to operate from the right as an attractive addition, particularly with uncertainty surrounding Iliman Ndiaye’s future amid his links with Premier League clubs and Al-Hilal.

Crystal Palace are also being linked, though their pursuit appears less straightforward. The Eagles already have several right-flank options. While Brennan Johnson is on the verge of leaving, adding Zhegrova may not be an immediate priority.

Juventus, meanwhile, are not necessarily looking to force Zhegrova out of the club. A substantial offer from England could change the situation, but the Bianconeri would need to consider whether selling him makes sporting sense. Spalletti will have a major say in that decision.