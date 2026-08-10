Everton, Crystal Palace discussing swap deal involving Brennan Johnson, Dwight McNeil

Everton and Crystal Palace are in talks over a potential swap deal involving wingers Dwight McNeil and Brennan Johnson.

According to an update by Sky Sports, Brennan Johnson is reportedly ready to leave Crystal Palace, while Dwight McNeil’s future at Everton has been uncertain since January. The wingers could be on the move before the summer window closes.

Back in January, Dwight McNeil was widely expected to leave Everton after a reported agreement between the clubs was reached. However, a late error in completing the paperwork scuppered the move to Selhurst Park. The opportunity may have now returned, with both clubs exploring a potential swap arrangement.

Earlier in the summer, West Ham were linked with McNeil, although the English winger may prefer Premier League football. Crystal Palace are now back in the mix, with talks between them and Everton ongoing over a potential swap deal involving their respective wingers.

Johnson’s Crystal Palace struggles and the McNeil dilemma

Brennan Johnson joined Crystal Palace in January from Tottenham in a reported £35 million deal but has failed to cement a starting place despite the significant investment. The Welsh international appeared 18 times during Palace’s UEFA Europa Conference League title-winning season but managed just one assist.

According to TEAMtalk, Johnson is ready to leave Palace in search of a different opportunity and might consider a move to Everton. Given the reports that the two clubs are actively discussing a potential swap deal, there may already be some form of agreement between the teams and the respective players.

Fiorentina were reportedly linked with Johnson earlier, although the player might prefer to remain in the Premier League. As for McNeil, David Moyes has deployed the former Burnley winger regularly at Everton, yet the summer window could see the manager consider a replacement if the swap deal progresses.

Why Premier League swaps are rare

Premier League player swaps are extremely rare, with the last such deal taking place in 2018, when Arsenal and Manchester United exchanged Alexis Sanchez and Henrikh Mkhitaryan. In the modern game, several financial regulations could prevent such deals, potentially leading to further complications.

In the case of McNeil and Johnson, while a straight swap is under discussion, there is likely a valuation gap between the two players. Palace would expect compensation close to the £35 million they paid for Johnson, and while McNeil may be valued considerably lower, any agreement could involve Everton paying additional money on top of offering the winger.