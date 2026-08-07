Fiorentina eyeing summer move for Brennan Johnson

Serie A club Fiorentina will look to sign 25-year-old Welsh international Brennan Johnson from Crystal Palace this summer.

According to a report by Italian outlet La Viola, Brennan Johnson is the subject of interest from Fiorentina. The Serie A club will attempt to bolster the offensive unit by signing a versatile wide attacker in the ongoing transfer window, and they have their sights set on the 25-year-old Crystal Palace winger.

Per La Viola, Fabio Paratici, Fiorentina’s sporting director, is a factor in the Serie A club’s interest in the Welshman, as he knows the player well from their time together at Tottenham Hotspur. Despite signing Franco Mastantuono on loan from Real Madrid, Johnson remains a target for them.

Brennan Johnson and a career in limbo

Brennan Johnson’s fortunes have not improved much since joining Crystal Palace from Tottenham Hotspur in a deal worth £35 million earlier this year. The 25-year-old arrived at the South London club in hopes of securing regular game time in the second half of the 2025/26 season.

However, he continued to be in and out of the starting lineup at Selhurst Park, and his output has been a paltry solitary assist in 1,117 minutes of game time across 18 appearances for Crystal Palace thus far. Nevertheless, the Welsh winger’s stock remains high, and an adventure in Serie A may be on the cards.

Serie A move on the horizon?

Fiorentina’s interest in Brennan Johnson is understandable. The Violets are searching for a productive wide attacker after a difficult 2025/26 campaign in which they spent several months in the Serie A relegation zone. So far, they have focused on bolstering their midfield and defensive units, signing eight players to fill the required roles.

Franco Mastantuono is on the verge of becoming Fiorentina’s first attacking signing, and Johnson can supplement that addition by reinforcing Fabio Grosso’s options on both flanks. They have also shown interest in Manor Solomon, having secured the Israeli attacker’s services on loan in the second half of the 2025/26 season.

However, Johnson is a more appealing target due to his age profile, though it is unclear if they will pursue a permanent deal or a loan move. Meanwhile, per La Viola, despite filling two non-EU spots already, Fiorentina can sign the Welsh international, as “the 2026/27 FIGC regulations still allow each Serie A club to register one British and one Albanian player from abroad outside the regular quotas”.