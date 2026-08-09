Southampton will accept highest bid to sell Shea Charles

Leeds United have been handed renewed hope of signing Shea Charles, with Southampton reportedly prepared to accept the highest offer they receive for the midfielder despite Fulham currently leading the race.

Charles appears increasingly likely to leave St. Mary’s after an impressive EFL Championship campaign, with his contract due to expire in June 2027. Southampton are therefore reluctant to risk allowing his value to fall significantly by keeping him beyond the summer.

According to Football Insider, Fulham are currently in pole position after offering an initial £25.7 million, with add-ons potentially taking the package towards £30 million. However, the deal is not yet closed, leaving Leeds with an opportunity to hijack the move if they are prepared to improve on Fulham’s proposal.

Leeds could still hijack Charles deal

Leeds have maintained an interest in Charles throughout the summer and have already seen two offers rejected by Southampton. Their chances appeared to be fading after Fulham accelerated negotiations, but the Saints’ position means Daniel Farke’s side are not completely out of the running.

The EFL Championship club have reportedly accepted that Charles is likely to leave and are now focused on generating the largest possible return. As things stand, Fulham have submitted the strongest package. However, a higher Leeds bid could potentially change the situation.

Charles himself appears ready to make the step into the Premier League after three seasons with Southampton. The 22-year-old Northern Ireland international developed in Manchester City’s academy and made his senior debut for the club before moving to St Mary’s in 2023.

Fulham remain favourites

Despite the opening for Leeds, Fulham remain firmly in control of the race and their negotiations with Southampton are advancing, and Charles is understood to be open to moving to Craven Cottage. That leaves Leeds facing an important decision. They must either improve their financial commitment quickly or risk seeing a long-standing target join a Premier League rival.

Southampton could sanction several further departures before the deadline, with Sam Edozie also attracting interest from clubs in England and elsewhere in Europe. This has effectively become an auction, and that gives Leeds one final opportunity.

Fulham have done the important work by putting the strongest offer on the table, but they have not yet crossed the finish line. If Leeds genuinely regard Charles as a priority, they now know what it will take to get Southampton’s attention. The question is whether beating a package approaching £30 million represents sensible value for a player with only a year remaining on his contract. Fulham currently have the advantage, but one improved Leeds bid could change the picture very quickly.