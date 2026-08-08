Leeds United set to miss out on Shea Charles as Fulham close in on £30 million deal

Leeds United are increasingly likely to miss out on Southampton midfielder Shea Charles, with Fulham now closing in on a deal worth around £30 million.

The 22-year-old has been one of the most sought-after midfielders outside the Premier League after an impressive campaign at St. Mary’s, and Leeds have tracked him closely for much of the summer. However, Fulham have now moved decisively and appear to have taken control of the race.

According to Football Insider, the Cottagers have submitted a package worth around £30 million, with talks between the two clubs advancing and Charles understood to be open to a move to Craven Cottage.

Leeds see two two bids rejected

Leeds had made Charles a serious target as Daniel Farke looked to improve his midfield depth ahead of the new season. The Yorkshire club reportedly submitted two offers earlier in the window, believed to be worth around £20 million and £23 million, but both were rejected by Southampton.

That allowed Fulham to step in with a stronger financial proposal. Charles was one of Southampton’s standout performers last season, recording eight goal contributions in 36 appearances from central midfield and scoring a memorable late winner against Arsenal in the FA Cup. His performances strengthened the belief that he is ready to make the step up to the Premier League.

Fulham now in pole position

Fulham are understood to be in the box seat to complete the transfer and a deal worth around £30 million is now close to being agreed, with Charles receptive to the prospect of joining the London club. That would represent a significant blow for Leeds, who had invested considerable time in trying to secure the midfielder before Fulham accelerated their own pursuit.

Southampton’s chaotic end to last season has also contributed to uncertainty around several of their leading players, making Charles increasingly likely to leave St. Mary’s this summer. Farke may need to turn to alternatives With Fulham now well ahead in negotiations, Leeds may be forced to redirect their attention elsewhere.

Farke remains keen to strengthen the centre of midfield and will likely want another player capable of contributing both defensively and in possession. Missing out on Charles would be frustrating, particularly after two rejected bids, but Leeds may decide that matching or exceeding Fulham’s £30 million package is no longer the best use of their remaining budget.

Leeds will feel frustrated because they were in the race early and made two serious attempts to get the deal done. However, Southampton held firm and Fulham have now taken advantage by putting a stronger package on the table.

At £30 million, Charles is not cheap, but his age, Championship experience and all-round midfield profile make him an attractive long-term investment. Fulham now look favourites because they have done what Leeds ultimately did not: meet Southampton’s valuation.