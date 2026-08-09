Arsenal establish contact for Bradley Barcola move

Arsenal will attempt to sign 23-year-old French international Bradley Barcola from Paris Saint-Germain this summer after being snubbed by Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior.

According to a report by TEAMtalk, Bradley Barcola is also the subject of interest from Liverpool. The Reds are eager to bolster their offensive unit by signing a wide attacker in the ongoing transfer window, and they have their sights set on the 23-year-old Paris Saint-Germain winger.

Per TEAMtalk, the Merseyside giants remain the front-runners in the battle for Barcola’s signature, even though Arsenal have contacted his camp to discuss a deal. Meanwhile, the report has added that PSG continue to hold out for €150 million to sell the Frenchman in the coming weeks.

Bradley Barcola and his time at PSG so far

Bradley Barcola has established himself as one of the world’s best young wingers since joining PSG from Lyon in August 2023. The 23-year-old hit the ground running at Parc des Princes, and he has made exponential progress in the last three seasons. Even though he has not been an undisputed first-choice starter, his pace, work rate, and technical ability have won him widespread recognition while making him a valued asset.

Barcola scored 13 goals and provided 7 assists in only 2,971 minutes of game time across 49 appearances in all competitions during the 2025/26 season. The French winger carried that form into the 2026 FIFA World Cup, making his mark in France’s campaign. Meanwhile, his exploits have provoked interest from several high-profile clubs, with Arsenal and Liverpool among the prospective suitors vying for his signature.

Premier League move on the horizon?

Bradley Barcola has been on Arsenal’s wishlist for several months. The continued interest makes logical sense, as the Gunners need a productive attacker on the left flank after Gabriel Martinelli’s struggles in the 2025/26 season. With Leandro Trossard joining Besiktas, Barcola is now a primary target, particularly in the wake of Vinicius Junior’s decision to sign a new deal with Real Madrid.

As for Liverpool, the Reds are preparing for life after Mohamed Salah, who has departed from Anfield this summer. While Victor Munoz has been signed to fill Luis Diaz’s void on the left flank, they need another wide attacker to fill the quality gap in the final third. With Cody Gakpo struggling to perform consistently, Barcola represents a potentially transformative addition to their offensive arsenal.

Also Read: Three potential Vinicius Junior alternatives for Arsenal

Meanwhile, reports have revealed PSG’s hard stance on Barcola’s price is making a summer deal difficult. However, with PSG holding firm on their €150 million asking price and Barcola reportedly eager to leave Parc des Princes, a summer move to the Premier League remains on the agenda.