Alvaro Arbeloa pushing Fulham to sign Brahim Diaz

Newly appointed Fulham boss Alvaro Arbeloa is pushing the club to sign Real Madrid playmaker Brahim Diaz.

Fulham are targeting versatile Real Madrid forward Brahim Diaz, according to an update by Spanish outlet Fichajes, with manager Alvaro Arbeloa pushing for the move ahead of the 2026/27 campaign.

The 27-year-old has been identified as a potential attacking addition, though interest has yet to develop into a formal offer. Arbeloa’s familiarity with Brahim’s qualities from his time around the Real Madrid first team has encouraged the Cottagers to explore the possibility of a deal.

The Moroccan international offers the kind of versatility that could make him attractive to the Fulham boss. Primarily capable of operating from either wing or as an attacking midfielder, Diaz can also play closer to the striker. That flexibility could be valuable for a side looking to add more creativity and attacking depth.

Arbeloa has already established a strong connection between Fulham and Real Madrid since taking charge at Craven Cottage. The Spanish tactician, who has signed a contract until 2029, has previously looked towards the Santiago Bernabeu for reinforcements, with Fulham completing deals for Cesar Palacios and Gonzalo Garcia.

Why Diaz could consider a move to Fulham

Brahim Diaz is now the latest Real Madrid player targeted by Arbeloa. The 27-year-old was involved in 42 matches for Los Blancos last season, contributing two goals and five assists across 1,665 minutes. While he was not a regular starter, he remained an important squad option and was used in several attacking positions.

Real Madrid already had a star-studded attack, and with the arrival of Yan Diomande, Diaz could be pushed further down the pecking order. Limited starting opportunities could offer Fulham an opening, who have also shown interest in many other Real Madrid players, including Thiago Pitarch Pinar.

However, for now, few signs suggest Brahim Diaz is actively seeking a move. The playmaker has returned for pre-season with the intention of remaining at real Madrid, while an agreement over a contract extension until 2030 has reportedly been reached, although the club are yet to officially announce it.

His involvement in Saturday’s match against Ferencvaros also suggests that Mourinho continues to view him as part of his plans. Real Madrid have no obligation to sell Diaz and would only consider a departure if an offer satisfies their valuation and the player’s expectations. The Portuguese manager’s decision over the Moroccan international’s role once competitive football begins could ultimately determine whether the door opens.