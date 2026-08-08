Morgan Gibbs-White set to remain at Nottingham Forest amid Manchester United links

Michael Carrick’s Manchester United are unlikely to sign Nottingham Forest midfield mainstay Morgan Gibbs-White this summer.

Morgan Gibbs-White is set to remain at Nottingham Forest this summer despite continued speculation over his future, with Manchester United now unlikely to make a move for the 26-year-old Premier League playmaker.

According to Football Insider, Gibbs-White will not join Manchester United during the current transfer window, dealing another blow to speculation linking the England international with a move to Old Trafford.

The attacking midfielder enjoyed an outstanding 2025/26 campaign for Forest, finishing the Premier League season with 15 goals and four assists. His performances once again placed his future under the spotlight, particularly after he changed agents this summer, but Forest remain determined to keep their influential star.

Gibbs-White had previously come close to leaving the City Ground for Tottenham before ultimately signing a new contract with Nottingham Forest last summer. Despite renewed interest in his services over recent months, the club have no desire to sanction another departure.

Manchester United are unlikely to make a move for Gibbs-White

Manchester United’s interest had appeared to offer Gibbs-White another route out of Nottingham, but the move now looks increasingly unlikely. Michael Carrick is understood to regard his existing attacking midfield as sufficient and does not view Gibbs-White as essential.

Bruno Fernandes has been linked with an exit from the club in recent transfer windows, but the Portuguese international is not expected to leave this summer. His continued presence would make it difficult to guarantee Gibbs-White a regular starting role.

The English attacking midfielder’s reluctance to compete for minutes is likely to influence his decision. Having established himself as one of Forest’s most important players, Gibbs-White is unlikely to be satisfied with a move that leaves him fighting for minutes or spending significant periods on the bench.

Forest, meanwhile, have every reason to retain their playmaker after another productive season. His goal tally and creative presence underscored his centrality to Forest’s attack, making him difficult to replace even if a substantial offer were to arrive.

For now, however, he appears set to stay at the City Ground. With Manchester United no longer pursuing the deal and Fernandes remaining at Old Trafford, the immediate path to a move for the Forest star has effectively been closed.