Brentford unwilling to sell Igor Thiago this summer

Brentford will not entertain any bids to part ways with 25-year-old Brazilian international Igor Thiago this summer.

According to a report by TEAMtalk, Chelsea, Manchester United, and Tottenham Hotspur have been keen on signing Igor Thiago. The Brentford striker’s exceptional performances in the 2025/26 season led to widespread interest in his services. However, Brentford’s stance on his long-term future has not changed, forcing his suitors to look elsewhere.

How has Igor Thiago fared at Brentford so far?

Igor Thiago has seen his stock skyrocket after his second season with Brentford, recovering from persistent fitness issues in his debut campaign with Brentford to become a pivotal figure for the Bees. The departures of Bryan Mbeumo and Yoane Wissa helped the Brazilian striker’s cause, as he has become a mainstay in the final third for the West London club.

The 25-year-old scored 25 goals and provided one assist in 40 appearances across all competitions in the 2025/26 season, with only Erling Haaland (27) netting more than him (22) in the Premier League. Meanwhile, Thiago’s progress piqued the attention of several high-profile clubs, including Chelsea, Manchester United, and Tottenham Hotspur.

A man in demand

The former Club Brugge striker has been on Tottenham Hotspur’s wishlist for a long time. The continued interest has been understandable, as Dominic Solanke has struggled with persistent fitness since arriving from Bournemouth two years ago. Additionally, Richarlison faces an uncertain future at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. So, a box-crasher like Thiago could have been a top-notch addition to their attack.

Meanwhile, Chelsea’s interest in Igor Thiago may seem perplexing at first glance. However, Liam Delap reportedly faces an uncertain future at the West London club after struggling with fitness issues in his debut season at Stamford Bridge. So, Chelsea must scour the market for a striker, with Thiago emerging as a viable target.

As for Manchester United, Joshua Zirkzee’s long-term future is uncertain after struggling for regular game time last season. Recent reports have linked the Dutchman with several high-profile clubs, including Juventus, and a move away from Old Trafford appears be on the cards. So, Thiago is an option worth considering for Manchester United.

Apart from these suitors, Bayern Munich also showed interest in Thiago. However, with Brentford having no interest in cashing in on the 25-year-old Brazilian striker, a summer deal is unlikely to materialise.