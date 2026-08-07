West Ham United hold talks to sign Bamba Dieng

West Ham United will look to sign 26-year-old Senegalese international Bamba Dieng in a Bosman move this summer.

According to a report by Graeme Bailey on TEAMtalk, Bamba Dieng is the subject of interest from West Ham United. The Hammers are keen on reinforcing their offensive unit by signing a striker in the ongoing transfer window, and they have their sights set on the 26-year-old former Lorient centre-forward.

Per TEAMtalk, West Ham and Dieng have held talks over a possible Bosman move in the coming weeks, with the the East London outfit hoping to sign two strikers. However, the report has added that clubs from France and Spain are also interested in the player, though he favours a move to the London Stadium.

Bamba Dieng and his career so far

Bamba Dieng has reached a crossroads in his career after leaving Lorient as a free agent. The 26-year-old has spent the last half a dozen years in French football, representing Marseille, Lorient, and Angers, but he is now ready to embark on a new adventure after growing frustrated with a rotation role in recent seasons.

Despite being in and out of the lineup and starting only 15 Ligue 1 games last season, Dieng was impressive, scoring 15 goals and providing one assist in 25 appearances across all competitions. Perhaps that is one of the reasons he has piqued the attention of several well-known clubs, with West Ham United among the prospective suitors vying for his signature.

London calling?

Bamba Dieng has been on West Ham United’s wishlist for a long time. The continued interest is understandable, as the Hammers have been scouring the market for a striker in the last few weeks due to underlying squad issues. They have already parted ways with Callum Wilson after his move to Brentford, and Valentin Castellanos is expected to leave the club amid his links with Real Betis.

Additionally, Niclas Fullkrug and Pablo reportedly face an uncertain future at the East London club. Dieng has thus emerged as a viable target, with the 26-year-old striker’s availability as a free agent adding to his appeal in the wake of an impressive 2025/26 campaign.

The Senegalese international can ease into the thick of things at West Ham, as playing in the EFL Championship will come with relatively fewer demands compared to the challenges in the Premier League. With Dieng keen on moving to the London Stadium, a summer deal is increasingly likely to materialise.