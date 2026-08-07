Ipswich Town advancing talks to sign Sasa Lukic

Newly promoted Premier League club Ipswich Town are closing in on signing Fulham midfield mainstay Sasa Lukic.

Ipswich Town are on the verge of signing midfielder Sasa Lukic from Fulham, with the transfer understood to be close to completion. According to Sky Sports, negotiations between the two Premier League clubs have progressed significantly, with Lukic potentially undergoing his medical within the next 24 to 48 hours if an agreement is finalised.

The 29-year-old midfielder, who primarily operates in a defensive role but can move into a more advanced position, has emerged as a priority target for Ipswich as they prepare for the demands of top-flight football. His versatility and Premier League experience provide valuable options in their midfield.

The Serbian international endured a relatively limited role at Fulham last season. He featured in 26 league matches but accumulated only 1,734 minutes, suggesting that he was not always a guaranteed starter. With his contract now entering its final year, a permanent move could provide Lukic with the opportunity to secure a more prominent role.

Why do Ipswich Town want Lukic in their squad?

The newly promoted side believe Lukic’s Premier League experience can help them cope with the physical and tactical demands of the division. The Serb’s defensive positioning could also provide greater protection to the backline, while his technical quality would allow him to contribute further forward when required.

For Lukic, a move to Ipswich Town provides the chance to become a more important player rather than remaining a rotational option at Fulham. The transfer would also allow the Cottagers to reshape their midfield, with the London club already working on a replacement.

Sky Sports reports that Fulham are currently in talks with Southampton over a permanent deal for defensive midfielder Shea Charles. The Northern Irish international could provide Fulham with a younger option in the defensive midfield position, while Lukic’s exit would free up space in their squad and potentially bring in a transfer fee for a player entering the final year of his contract.

With talks now advanced and a medical likely to happen soon, Lukic is gearing up for a new challenge in his career. He will certainly be an upgrade on the majority of the options in Ipswich’s squad, and his experience could prove to be very important on the pitch as well as in the dressing room.