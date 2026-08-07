Everton in transfer tussle to sign Krepin Diatta

Everton will look to sign 27-year-old Senegalese international Krepin Diatta in a Bosman move in the final weeks of the summer transfer window.

According to a report by French outlet Foot Mercato, Krepin Diatta is the subject of interest from Everton. The Toffees are eager to bolster their first-team squad by signing a wide attacker ahead of the 2026/27 season, and they have set their sights on the 27-year-old former AS Monaco star.

Per Foot Mercato, Everton will face stiff competition for the African attacker’s signature, as he is also a target for Ipswich Town and FC Schalke 04. However, these suitors may have fallen behind Marseille in the battle for Diatta’s signature, as the Ligue 1 giants have submitted enquiries for a summer deal.

Who is Krepin Diatta?

Krepin Diatta has established himself as one of the most intriguing players in Ligue 1 during his stint with AS Monaco. Born in Dakar, the 27-year-old spent his formative years in Senegal and graduated from the youth division at Oslo Football Academy Dakar before moving to Europe in February 2017.

The Senegalese international spent half a decade with AS Monaco, making nearly 150 appearances while chipping in with eight goals and nine assists. However, he has become a free agent after leaving the Ligue 1 club upon the expiration of his contract, with the situation capturing the attention of several well-known clubs.

Premier League move on the horizon?

Everton’s interest in Krepin Diatta is understandable. The Toffees are combing the market for a right-sided player who can play as a right-sided attacker as they are concerned about Iliman Ndiaye’s long-term future. The Senegalese international is a target for Al-Hilal, and replacing him with his compatriot may be a sensible decision.

The former AS Monaco wide player has extensive experience of a top-five European league, which adds to his appeal. Meanwhile, Diatta will not be hasty in taking the decision on his next club, with the Foot Mercato report suggesting that he is “determined not to make the wrong choice regarding his future destination”.

However, Everton must be wary of Marseille’s moves, as per Foot Mercato, the Ligue 1 giants have sounded out Diatta and his entourage. So, Ipswich Town, Everton, and Schalke are starting a step behind Les Phoceens in the race to sign the Senegalese international.