Bayern Munich eyeing Benjamin Sesko as Harry Kane successor

Bayern Munich will look to sign 23-year-old Slovenian international Benjamin Sesko from Manchester United in the coming years.

According to an update from Ben Jacobs on The United Stand, Benjamin Sesko is the subject of interest from Bayern Munich. The Bundesliga champions are keen on reinforcing their offensive unit by signing a striker in one of the next two summer transfer windows, and they have set their sights on the 23-year-old Manchester United prospect.

Per Ben Jacobs, the Bavarian giants view Sesko as the ideal long-term successor to Harry Kane. However, with the veteran English striker “likely to stay for a bit longer” at Bayern Munich, a move will only materialise “next year, or the year after”.

Benjamin Sesko and his promising career so far

Benjamin Sesko has been among the world’s most promising young strikers in the last half a decade. The 23-year-old rose in prominence during his spell with Red Bull Salzburg before joining sister club RB Leipzig ahead of the 2023/24 season. After two fruitful campaigns with the Bundesliga outfit, he joined Manchester United last summer and endured a mixed debut season at Old Trafford.

However, fitness issues and teething problems restricted Sesko to only 17 starts in the Premier League last season, though he produced an impressive tally of 11 goals and one assist. Meanwhile, the Slovenian striker’s progress towards the end of the 2025/26 season has impressed many prospective suitors.

Should Manchester United be concerned?

Recent reports have linked Benjamin Sesko with several high-profile clubs, including Barcelona. The latest update has now revealed that the former RB Leipzig striker is courting interest from the Bundesliga, with Bayern Munich joining the race to sign him.

While Harry Kane, 33, continues to be among the world’s most prolific strikers, he is approaching the twilight of his career. So, Bayern must plan for life after Kane, with Sesko an option worth considering due to his previous Bundesliga experience and age profile, which make him a potential long-term successor to Kane.

However, convincing Manchester United to sell the Slovenian international will be a tall order, as recent reports have suggested that the Red Devils have no interest in cashing in on him. So, any move will be contingent on Sesko’s plans for his future and his stance on his Manchester United future.