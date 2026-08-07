Arsenal, Manchester United run rule over Kaua Elias

Arsenal and Manchester United are keen on signing 20-year-old Brazilian striker Kaua Elias from Shakhtar Donetsk this summer.

According to a report by The Sun, Arsenal and Manchester United dispatched scouts to watch Kaua Elias in action against Kudrivka in the Ukrainian Premier League. The 20-year-old Shakhtar Donetsk striker scored a perfect hat-trick as Hirnyky cruised to a 5-1 win.

Apart from Arsenal and Manchester United, AC Milan and FC Porto are also interested in Elias and sent their scouts to monitor the Shakhtar Donetsk sensation. Per The Sun, the Ukrainian giants are expecting bids for the South American attacking prospect in the ongoing transfer window, and they have slapped a price tag of £30 million on him.

Kaua Elias and his time at Shakhtar Donetsk so far

Kaua Elias has made gradual progress since joining Shakhtar Donetsk from Fluminense last year. The 20-year-old has continued the rich heritage of promising Brazilian prospects establishing a foothold in European football by joining the Ukranian Premier League outfit, and he is finally showing signs of coming into his own.

While Elias managed only 907 minutes of game time in the Ukrainian Premier League last season, scoring six goals and providing two assists, he has started the 2026/27 campaign with a perfect hat-trick against Kudrivka. The Brazilian’s timing could not have been any better, as several high-profile European clubs were present in the stands to monitor his performance.

Premier League move on the horizon?

Arsenal’s interest in Kaua Elias is understandable. The Gunners are scouring the market for a young striker, as Gabriel Jesus faces an uncertain future at the Emirates after being put on the transfer list by the North London club. So, with Viktor Gyokeres being inconsistent since arriving from Sporting CP last summer, Arsenal must bring in an alternative.

As for Manchester United, the Red Devils hold a long-standing interest in the Shakhtar Donetsk prospect. They are keen on signing a striker this summer, as Joshua Zirkzee faces an uncertain future at Old Trafford amid his reported links with Serie A clubs. Elias is thus a viable option, as his pacy outlet and age profile make him the ideal alternative to Benjamin Sesko.

Meanwhile, Arsenal and Manchester United are understood to have the financial bandwidth to afford Shakhtar Donetsk’s asking price of £30 million. However, it remains to be seen whether Arsenal and Manchester United will convert their scouting interest into concrete bids before the window closes.