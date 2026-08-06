Liverpool sounded out for Raul Asencio move

Intermediaries have sounded out Liverpool over the possibility of signing 23-year-old Spanish defender Raul Asencio from Real Madrid this summer.

According to a report by TEAMtalk, Raul Asencio is the subject of interest from Liverpool after being contacted by intermediaries. The Reds are keen on reinforcing their defensive unit by signing a versatile defender in the ongoing transfer window, and they have their sights set on the 23-year-old Real Madrid homegrown prospect.

However, per TEAMtalk, Liverpool will face a significant obstacle in pursuit of Asencio. While Real Madrid will be open to the Spaniard’s departure in the coming weeks, the player “has no desire to leave the Spanish giants and remains determined to fight for his place” under Jose Mourinho in the upcoming season.

How has Raul Asencio fared as a senior Real Madrid player?

Raul Asencio has established himself as one of the most promising young defensive prospects in La Liga since breaking into the first-team squad at Real Madrid. Born in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, he progressed through UD Las Palmas and Real Madrid’s fabled La Fabrica academy before earning senior minutes.

Asencio had to bide his time before breaking into the first-team squad at Real Madrid, but he has been a regular since the 2024/25 season due to fitness issues plaguing Los Blancos’ centre-backs. The Spanish defender amassed over 2,000 minutes of game time for a second successive campaign and made 34 appearances last term. His progress has piqued the attention of several high-profile clubs.

Will Asencio move to the Premier League this summer?

Raul Asencio has been on Liverpool’s wishlist for over a year. The continued interest in the wake of being sounded out for a summer move makes sense due to underlying issues in the club’s defensive unit. Ibrahima Konate has joined Real Madrid in a Bosman move, while Joe Gomez continues to struggle with persistent fitness issues.

That leaves Liverpool with only three specialist centre-backs; Virgil van Dijk is in the twilight of his career, while Giovanni Leoni and Jeremy Jacquet are inexperienced options. Additionally, they have availability issues at right-back, as Conor Bradley is a long-term absentee due to a knee injury. Asensio’s ability to play as a centre-back and a right-back equally adeptly addresses Liverpool’s depth gaps at both positions

Real Madrid’s reported readiness to sell the Spanish defender could facilitate discussions. Yet convincing Asencio to leave Los Blancos remains the primary hurdle for Liverpool, given his determination to fight for his place under Jose Mourinho at the Santiago Bernabeu.