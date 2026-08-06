Crystal Palace in transfer tussle to sign Imran Louza

Crystal Palace will look to sign 27-year-old Moroccan international Imran Louza from EFL Championship club Watford this summer.

According to a report by Africa Foot, Ajax, Como, and Paris FC are also interested in Imran Louza, thus creating a four-way battle for his signature. The Ligue 1 outfit appear to be the most advanced suitor for the Watford skipper’s signature, with Crystal Palace recently joining the race to sign him.

Per Africa Foot, the French-born midfielder is open to embarking on a new adventure in the ongoing transfer window. While the report makes no mention of Watford’s stance on his future, it has suggested that the Hornets have favourable conditions for negotiations over a summer deal due to his contract terms, which will not run out for another two years.

Imran Louza and his Watford career so far

Imran Louza has endured a topsy-turvy ride since joining Watford from Nantes in June 2021. The 27-year-old struggled for regular game time in his first three seasons with the Hornets and spent the second half of the 2023/24 campaign on loan with Lorient. However, he has since impressed at Watford, so much so that he has become the club captain at Vicarage Road.

Louza was a mainstay in the middle of the park for Watford last season, making 41 starts in the EFL Championship while contributing seven goals and nine assists. As a result of those exploits, the Moroccan international has seen his stock skyrocket, with Crystal Palace among four prospective suitors this summer.

Premier League return on the horizon?

Crystal Palace’s interest in Imran Louza is understandable. The Eagles are scouring the market for a midfielder due to underlying issues with the midfield department instead of personnel availability problems. Jefferson Lerma is on the wrong side of 30, while Cheick Doucoure’s fitness situation is unreliable after his struggles with knee injuries.

Additionally, the 2025/26 UEFA Europa Conference League winners are worried about Adam Wharton’s long-term future due to his persistent links with several high-profile clubs, including Liverpool. Louza has thus emerged as a viable target, as he combines technical ability and playmaking skills with defensive solidity out of possession.

However, Como’s Champions League status, hands the Serie A side a significant advantage in securing the Moroccan’s signature. So, Crystal Palace must move quickly and work on an agreement on personal terms to beat the competition to his signature.