Aston Villa in contact for Roger Ibanez move

Aston Villa will look to sign 27-year-old Brazilian international Roger Ibanez from Saudi Pro League club Al-Ahli this summer.

According to an update by Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri, Roger Ibanez is the subject of interest from Aston Villa. The Villans are keen on reinforcing their defensive unit by signing a centre-back in the ongoing transfer window, and they have set their sights on the 27-year-old Al-Ahli defender.

Per Sacha Tavolieri, Ibanez has “halted contract extension talks with Al-Ahli after attracting interest from several Premier League clubs”, with Aston Villa, in particular, pushing to sign him. The 2025/26 UEFA Europa League winners have been in “repeated contact” with his entourage, though they have yet to submit a “concrete offer” to the Saudi Pro League club.

Roger Ibanez and his Saudi journey so far

Roger Ibanez has been an exceptional performer since joining Al-Ahli from AS Roma in August 2023. The move surprised many, as several Premier League clubs were interested in him. Nevertheless, the 27-year-old has made significant progress in the last three years, having been a mainstay at the back for the Saudi Pro League giants.

The Brazilian international has made 89 starts in the Saudi Pro League in the last three seasons while chipping in with ten goals and three assists. Meanwhile, Ibanez’s progress has piqued the attention of several well-known clubs, with Aston Villa among the prospective suitors vying for his signature.

Premier League move on the horizon?

Roger Ibanez has been on Aston Villa’s wishlist for a long time. The continued interest makes sense, as the Villans have undertaken a broad squad overhaul in the ongoing transfer window. While player departures have triggered midfield and offensive revamps, recent reports suggest Tyrone Mings faces an uncertain future at Villa Park.

Additionally, the 2025/26 UEFA Europa League winners are concerned about Ezri Konsa’s long-term future amid his links with Arsenal and Liverpool. Ibanez has thus emerged as a viable target, as he is at the peak of his career and can hit the ground running at the West Midlands club.

With the Brazilian defender snubbing Al-Ahli’s advances over a new contract, a summer departure appears to be on the cards. However, a move is contingent on Aston Villa approaching the Saudi Pro League club with an official bid, which will kick-start negotiations for a deal.