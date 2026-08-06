Ashley Phillips set to join Middlesbrough as £20 million deal agreed

Tottenham have agreed a transfer worth up to £20 million with Middlesbrough for promising young defender Ashley Phillips, including several clauses.

According to Sky Sports journalists Lyall Thomas, Michael Bridge and Mark McAdam, the centre-back will cost an initial £7 million, with add-ons potentially taking the deal to the £20 million mark. Spurs have inserted key clauses into the contract.

Ashley Phillips joined Tottenham from Blackburn Rovers in 2023 and has steadily grown in stature in the background. He made no senior appearance for Tottenham but gained experience on loan at Plymouth Argyle and Stoke City, where he was a regular starter

The 21-year-old spent the last two seasons in the Championship with Stoke City, making 39 and 44 league appearances, respectively. There had been reported links to Sheffield United earlier in the window, but the youngster’s next destination is Middlesbrough, another Championship side.

Middlesbrough agree move for Ashley Phillips

Middlesbrough moved to land Phillips this week after weeks of reported interest. The EFL Championship has been his focus through recent loan spells, and Middlesbrough offer potential stability after repeated moves on loan away from Tottenham.

Spurs have inserted a 20 per cent sell-on clause and matching rights if Middlesbrough sell Phillips in future. Boro missed out on Premier League promotion last season, and their agenda is to keep building towards that ultimate dream. Phillips, with his extensive experience in the EFL Championship, could come in as a starter and help the team climb further up the table in the upcoming season.

Tottenham selling young defenders

Tottenham’s move to sell Phillips is not the first this summer to involve the sale of talented young defenders. The North London outfit had also sold Luka Vuskovic to Brighton earlier in the summer, and this trend may harm their plans to build their defence with young options.

However, they have significantly strengthened the backline this summer, with signings such as Marcos Senesi, Jan Paul van Hecke, and Andrew Robertson. They are also on the verge of agreeing new contracts with Pedro Porro and Micky van de Ven. Middlesbrough, looking to challenge for Premier League promotion next season, will be hoping Phillips can help accelerate that push and prove the investment wise.