Middlesbrough close to landing Ashley Phillips as talks advance

Middlesbrough are closing in on another ambitious summer addition as head coach Kim Hellberg continues reshaping his squad following last season’s painful Championship play-off final defeat.

Boro narrowly missed out on promotion after losing to Hull City, but the club have responded with an aggressive recruitment drive designed to ensure they are better equipped for another push towards the Premier League. According to Sky Sports, Ashley Phillips has now emerged as their latest target, with Middlesbrough in advanced negotiations with Tottenham Hotspur over a permanent transfer for the 21-year-old centre-back.

Tottenham prepared to sanction permanent exit

Tottenham signed Phillips from Blackburn Rovers for around £2 million in 2023, viewing him as one of the most promising young defenders in English football. However, the centre-back has found regular senior opportunities easier to secure away from North London.

Loan spells with Stoke City and Plymouth Argyle allowed him to gain valuable Championship experience and demonstrate that he can cope with the physical demands of the division. Spurs are now prepared to let Phillips leave permanently rather than sanction another temporary move.

That has opened the door for Middlesbrough, who believe his age, experience and long-term potential make him an ideal addition to Hellberg’s defensive options. Negotiations are understood to be progressing well, with Boro hopeful of reaching a full agreement in the coming days.

Middlesbrough continue major squad rebuild

A deal for Phillips would represent another eye-catching move in what has already been a busy summer at the Riverside Stadium. Hellberg has overseen seven major arrivals, including striker Will Lankshear from Tottenham in a package that could eventually rise to £20 million.

Boro are also close to completing the signing of Manchester United goalkeeper Radek Vitek. The 22-year-old enhanced his reputation during an impressive loan spell with Bristol City last season and is expected to strengthen their options between the posts.

Several departures are also advancing. Delano Burgzorg is set to undergo a medical with Preston North End ahead of a £2 million transfer, while Kaly Sene is closing in on a move to Swiss side Young Boys. Those exits should create further room in both the squad and wage budget as Middlesbrough continue preparing for another promotion challenge.

Ashley Phillips looks like a very sensible signing for Middlesbrough. He is still only 21 but already understands the Championship after productive spells with Stoke and Plymouth. That combination of youth and senior experience is difficult to find.

Tottenham’s decision to sanction a permanent move also gives Phillips the chance to settle at one club rather than continuing through a sequence of loans. With Boro building an ambitious young squad under Hellberg, the Riverside could provide the stability and regular football he needs to fulfil his considerable potential.