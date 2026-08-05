Radek Vitek set to join Middlesbrough as deal agreed

Manchester United academy graduate Radek Vitek is all set to join Championship outfit Middlesbrough in a deal worth around £14 million.

Middlesbrough are poised to sign Manchester United goalkeeper Radek Vitek after agreeing a £14 million deal, with the 22-year-old expected to complete his medical within the next 24 hours.

According to Sky Sports, the Premier League giants might have cashed in on him, but they have also secured a 35 per cent sell-on clause, matching rights and a buy-back option, highlighting how highly they still regard the Czech goalkeeper.

The protective clauses underline Manchester United’s confidence in Vitek’s long-term potential despite sanctioning a permanent sale. The 22-year-old joined the club’s academy in 2020 and progressed through the youth ranks before earning promotion to the senior squad last summer.

Although he was considered one of the Premier League outfit’s brightest goalkeeping prospects, United opted to send him on loan to Bristol City to gain valuable first-team experience. Vitek impressed throughout the 2025/26 campaign, making 41 appearances while conceding just 54 goals and keeping 12 clean sheets.

His consistent performances earned widespread praise and reinforced his reputation as one of the most promising young goalkeepers. Despite this progress, opportunities at Old Trafford remain limited.

Why a move away from Old Trafford makes sense

Manchester United continue to view Senne Lammens as their preferred long-term option between the posts, while several experienced backup goalkeepers are also ahead of Vitek in the pecking order.

As a result, the club have chosen to sanction a permanent transfer rather than another loan, while ensuring they retain significant control over his future through the various clauses included in the deal. For Middlesbrough, the signing represents another ambitious move as they continue to strengthen their squad.

Vitek is expected to compete directly with Sol Brynn for the number one jersey rather than arrive as an undisputed starter. His experience from last season, coupled with his impressive shot-stopping ability and composure in possession, should increase competition within the squad.

The structure of the agreement also appears beneficial for both parties. Middlesbrough secure a goalkeeper capable of becoming a long-term first-choice option, while Manchester United protect themselves against the possibility of losing one of their most promising academy graduates permanently if he fulfils his potential.