Abdelhamid Ait Boudlal keen on Fulham move as £20 million bid rejected

Fulham have failed with a £20 million bid for Rennes centre-back Abdelhamid Ait Boudlal, with the player keen on the move.

According to The Standard, the Cottagers are contemplating returning with an improved offer after Rennes rejected their initial proposal. Ait Boudlal is reportedly keen on a switch to Craven Cottage, though there are doubts over whether Fulham will resume their pursuit.

With Rennes having lost key young defender Jeremy Jacquet to Liverpool after a deal was agreed in January for the centre-back to move in the summer, the French side have been attracting interest in their other centre-back, Abdelhamid Ait Boudlal, but have shown no inclination towards parting ways with him.

According to David Ornstein, Rennes recently agreed a move for Charlie Cresswell, a player Fulham were keen on this summer. The Cottagers then turned their attention towards Ait Boudlal but encountered resistance from the French side in their pursuit of the 20-year-old Ligue 1 player.

Fulham’s uncertain pursuit

Fulham reportedly saw a £20 million bid rejected, according to The Standard, and it appears they are now unsure about returning with an improved offer. David Ornstein also confirmed that Rennes turned down the proposal, while the 20-year-old Ligue 1 defender is keen to make the move to Craven Cottage. Fulham’s commitment to a fresh offer remains uncertain.

Ait Boudlal would consider a switch to the Premier League a major step up in his career away from Ligue 1. Other English sides had previously shown interest in the player, according to reports, but there is not much movement on that front at present.

Ait Boudlal, who played 21 times for Rennes last season, is widely considered one of the more talented young centre-backs in the game. Rennes reportedly want to keep hold of him, and should they reach a point where selling is the only alternative, the French side are expected to demand significantly more than £20 million.

Fulham keen to bring in a centre-back

The departure of Issa Diop to Ipswich Town has created a vacancy in the squad, and Fulham need to sign a new centre-back to provide cover for the likes of Joachim Andersen and Calvin Bassey. They were reportedly chasing Chibuike Nwaiwu from Trabzonspor, but that pursuit has moved forward after their initial interest in the defender.

New boss Alvaro Arbeloa will want a new central defender through the door, although Ait Boudlal may not arrive.

Fulham are keen to make some significant transfers before the window shuts, having recently signed the Real Madrid pair Gonzalo Garcia and Cesar Palacios. Fulham are pursuing Southampton midfielder Shea Charles, with a new centre-back on Arbeloa’s agenda.