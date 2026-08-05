Chelsea rule out summer move for Diogo Costa

Chelsea have decided against making a move for 26-year-old FC Porto shot-stopper Diogo Costa in the ongoing transfer window.

Chelsea have ruled out a summer move for FC Porto goalkeeper Diogo Costa, despite persistent reports linking the Portuguese international with a switch to Stamford Bridge.

According to Sky Sports, there is no truth to suggestions that Chelsea are pursuing the 26-year-old this summer. The Blues have not made any approach for the Portugal international and are fully satisfied with the goalkeeping options already available to head coach Xabi Alonso.

The decision reflects Chelsea’s confidence in their depth, a significant statement given Costa’s status as one of Europe’s elite shot-stoppers. At 26, he is the captain of FC Porto with 247 first-team appearances to his name and has kept 109 clean sheets.

Costa has regularly been mentioned as a potential target throughout the transfer window, with speculation suggesting Chelsea were looking to strengthen between the posts. However, the latest update has dismissed those claims, confirming that the West London outfit have no intention of entering negotiations with Porto.

Chelsea not keen on making any change in goal

Chelsea’s confidence stems from the goalkeepers already at the club. Robert Sanchez is expected to continue as the first-choice option heading into the new campaign, even though there have been questions surrounding his long-term position over the past year.

The Spaniard has faced criticism at times for inconsistent performances, but Chelsea still believe he is capable of delivering at the highest level. The Blues are also placing significant faith in highly rated Belgian goalkeeper Mike Penders.

After spending last season on loan at sister club RC Strasbourg, Penders has returned to Stamford Bridge and is now expected to serve as Sanchez’s primary backup. Chelsea view Penders as someone who can challenge for the number one spot from the start.

His return has also influenced the future of Filip Jorgensen. The Danish goalkeeper has been allowed to leave on loan for Strasbourg after slipping further down the pecking order. Regular first-team football in Ligue 1 will help keep his value intact and allow him to develop further. With Sanchez, Penders, and Jorgensen’s future resolved, Chelsea signal their goalkeeping department is settled.