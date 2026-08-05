Benfica considering summer move for Axel Disasi

SL Benfica are considering a move for Chelsea defender Axel Disasi as they search for a replacement for Bournemouth-bound Antonio Silva.

The Portuguese giants had initially prioritised Cruzeiro centre-back Jonathan Jesus, but negotiations with the Brazilian club have proved difficult. Rather than allowing that pursuit to delay their defensive planning, Benfica have begun assessing alternative targets ahead of the new season.

According to Portuguese newspaper Record via Sport Witness, Disasi is among the defenders discussed internally at the Estadio da Luz. No formal talks with Chelsea have started, but the France international could become a serious option if Benfica decide to abandon their pursuit of Jonathan Jesus. The potential move would also offer Disasi an opportunity to revive his career after a challenging period in English football.

Disasi seeking Chelsea exit

Disasi has struggled to establish himself as a regular starter since joining Chelsea. The Blues’ continued investment in central defenders created intense competition for places, and the 28-year-old gradually slipped down the hierarchy at Stamford Bridge. His situation eventually resulted in a January loan move to West Ham United.

Although West Ham endured a disastrous second half of the season and were relegated from the Premier League, Disasi at least regained the regular football he had been missing. The defender started every league match after arriving at the London Stadium and became an important member of the side despite their wider struggles.

He has now returned to Chelsea, but his prospects remain uncertain. Xabi Alonso already has several centre-back options available, while the club are expected to sanction further defensive departures before the transfer window closes. With no clear pathway back into the starting line-up, another move appears increasingly likely.

Benfica assessing alternatives to Jonathan Jesus

Benfica’s interest is connected directly to Antonio Silva’s move to Bournemouth. The Lisbon club want to replace the highly rated defender quickly and initially identified Jonathan Jesus as their preferred candidate. However, Cruzeiro are reluctant to lose a player regarded as central to Artur Jorge’s plans and have maintained firm financial demands.

That has encouraged Benfica to create a broader shortlist rather than remain dependent on one difficult negotiation. Disasi offers considerable experience at international and Premier League level. His physical strength, aerial presence and ability to play in different defensive systems could make him a useful addition to Marco Silva’s squad.

Chelsea would also be willing to negotiate, particularly as they look to reduce the number of senior centre-backs on their books. Benfica could provide exactly the reset Disasi needs. His Chelsea career has stalled, but his performances during the West Ham loan showed that he can still offer reliability when given consistent minutes.

Also Read: Five centre-backs Chelsea should offload this summer

The Primeira Liga may suit his physical and technical qualities, while Benfica can offer European football and a clearer first-team pathway. Much depends on whether their pursuit of Jonathan Jesus collapses, but Disasi looks like a realistic and potentially affordable alternative rather than merely a speculative name.