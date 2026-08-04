AS Roma offer €50 million to sign Kevin, Fulham want more

AS Roma will look to sign 23-year-old Brazilian winger Kevin from Fulham in the summer transfer window.

According to a report by Brazilian outlet Globo Esporte, Kevin is the subject of interest of AS Roma. The Serie A heavyweights are eager to bolster their offensive unit by signing a versatile attacker ahead of the 2026/27 season, and they have their sights set on the 23-year-old Fulham winger.

Per Globo Esporte, AS Roma’s opening bid worth €50 million has not been enough to convince Fulham to sell the South American attacker. However, the report has not mentioned the West London club’s asking price, though it has suggested they value him “even higher”. Meanwhile, other Italian clubs are also interested in the player, with AS Roma expected to submit an improved offer.

Kevin and his time in the Premier League so far

Kevin has endured a topsy-turvy ride since joining Fulham from Shakhtar Donetsk in a deal worth €45 million, including add-ons, last summer. While the 23-year-old showed flashes of brilliance, he was in and out of the starting lineup in his debut season with the West London club.

The Brazilian winger has amassed only 1,469 minutes of game time in 31 appearances for Fulham thus far while chipping in with three goals and four assists. However, despite not being an undisputed first-choice starter for the Cottagers, his stock remains high, with AS Roma among the prospective suitors vying for his signature.

Serie A adventure beckoning?

AS Roma’s interest in Kevin is understandable. The Serie A giants have seen Stephan El Shaarawy depart from Stadio Olimpico as a free agent this summer. Additionally, Bryan Zaragoza has returned to Bayern Munich after the end of his loan spell.

Several candidates, including Oscar Bobb, have thus emerged on AS Roma’s wishlist, but they have already lost many races thus far, with Alejandro Garnacho joining Aston Villa, Crysencio Summerville moving to Al-Hilal, and Mason Greenwood picking Fenerbahche as his next destination. Kevin has thus emerged as an appealing alternative on AS Roma’s wishlist.

Despite the Brazilian’s limited playing time in 2025/26, Fulham’s rejection of a €50 million offer reflects their conviction in his potential. However, with AS Roma reportedly prepared to return with an improved offer, they will hope to meet Fulham’s valuation, which remains unknown.