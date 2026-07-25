AS Roma eyeing summer move for Oscar Bobb

AS Roma are continuing their search for attacking reinforcements as Gian Piero Gasperini looks to reshape his forward line before the new Serie A season.

The Giallorossi remain determined to add greater pace, creativity and versatility in wide areas after missing out on several priority targets earlier in the transfer window. With the deal for Crysencio Summerville failing to materialise, Roma have broadened their search and are now assessing a number of alternative options capable of fitting Gasperini’s tactical system.

One player who has emerged on the club’s shortlist is Fulham winger Oscar Bobb. According to Retesport in Italy, Roma are considering a move for the 23-year-old Norway international, who only joined Fulham from Manchester City in January for approximately €30 million.

Bobb enhanced his growing reputation with a series of impressive performances for Norway during the World Cup, further increasing interest in one of the Premier League’s most technically gifted young attackers.

Gasperini values Bobb’s versatility

Roma believe Bobb’s tactical flexibility makes him an attractive option and naturally left-footed, the Norwegian has spent most of his career operating from the right wing, where he can cut inside onto his stronger foot. However, he has also shown the ability to play on the left flank, giving Gasperini greater tactical variation across his attacking line.

Known for his close control, acceleration, and willingness to attack defenders directly, Bobb is viewed as a player with considerable room for further development despite not yet producing elite goalscoring numbers.

Roma see him as someone capable of strengthening their squad immediately while continuing to improve under Gasperini’s guidance. His representatives also maintain a strong relationship with the Italian club, which could help facilitate discussions should Roma decide to pursue a formal offer.

Fulham face a huge decision so soon after signing Bobb

Any negotiations are unlikely to be straightforward as Fulham invested around €30 million to bring Bobb to Craven Cottage earlier this year and are not expected to welcome approaches unless a significant proposal is submitted.

Roma are currently exploring several attacking options, including Gabriel Martinelli, before deciding where to invest the majority of their remaining transfer budget. Bobb is regarded as one of the more intriguing possibilities, particularly after demonstrating his quality on the international stage. Whether the Italian side proceed with a formal bid may depend on developments involving other attacking targets over the coming weeks.

Oscar Bobb would represent an exciting addition for Roma, particularly under a coach like Gian Piero Gasperini, who has consistently improved technically gifted attacking players. His versatility and ability to play on either flank fit Roma’s current needs perfectly.

However, convincing Fulham to sell so soon after investing €30 million could prove difficult unless the Giallorossi are prepared to make a substantial offer. At this stage, the interest appears genuine, but much will depend on Roma’s remaining transfer budget and the club’s priorities as the window enters its final weeks.