West Ham United in transfer tussle to sign Troy Parrott

West Ham United are ready to battle Real Betis and Ajax in their pursuit of AZ Alkmaar attacking mainstay Troy Parrott.

West Ham United are among the clubs interested in signing AZ Alkmaar striker Troy Parrott, with Real Betis and Ajax also enquiring about the Republic of Ireland international ahead of a potential summer move.

According to Sky Sports, the Hammers have joined the race for the 24-year-old forward, who enjoyed a sensational campaign with the Dutch club last season. Parrott still has three years remaining on his contract with the Eredivisie outfit, meaning any interested club will likely have to negotiate a sizeable transfer fee.

The former Tottenham Hotspur striker has rebuilt his reputation in the Netherlands after leaving North London, producing the most prolific season of his senior career. He scored 16 league goals in just 28 Eredivisie appearances, while finishing the campaign with an impressive tally of 31 goals and 12 assists in 48 matches across all competitions.

West Ham to battle European duo for Parrott’s signature

Those strong performances have understandably drawn interest from West Ham, Real Betis, and Ajax alike. The London club’s interest comes at a time when they are looking to strengthen their attacking options.

Niclas Fullkrug‘s future at the club is uncertain. Adding a proven goalscorer like Parrott would strengthen their attacking depth and reduce over-reliance on a single centre-forward. Nuno Espirito Santo would gain another reliable offensive option.

Real Betis are also weighing up a move, seeking competition to push Cucho Hernandez and add depth. Ajax have already strengthened their attacking department by signing Marcos Leonardo and Tolu Arokodare. Unless they offload one of their current attacking players, another striker is unlikely to be prioritised.

The Hammers will certainly have the edge because of their financial strength and the lure of the Premier League. They need a proven goal scorer, and Parrott could be a very exciting option for them.

With 43 direct goal contributions last season, the striker has demonstrated he is ready for another step in his career. Whether Parrott moves to West Ham, Real Betis, or elsewhere, the window’s final weeks will determine his next destination.