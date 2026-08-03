West Ham United eyeing summer move for Manor Solomon

West Ham United are interested in a move for Manor Solomon, with Tottenham expected to part ways with the winger in anticipation of signing new attackers.

West Ham United are interested in signing Manor Solomon, the out-of-favour Tottenham winger, according to Sky Sports. The 27-year-old is expected to leave Spurs as the North London club pursue new attacking options.

Manor Solomon has had a troubled period since moving away from Shakhtar Donetsk a few years ago, when he controversially joined Tottenham on a free transfer. Since moving to North London, a loan spell at Leeds United was probably his only period of stability.

Last season brought a problematic loan spell at Villarreal, though he stabilised at Fiorentina in the second half of the campaign. Solomon has now returned to Tottenham’s pre-season training and featured in games, though his future is very much in doubt.

Why are West Ham interested in Manor Solomon?

Fiorentina had eyed a permanent move earlier in the year, but that must have been contingent on them staying afloat in Serie A. La Viola did avoid relegation and may have held talks with Spurs to determine his asking price ahead of the summer.

While they are yet to strike a deal with the North Londoners, West Ham United have entered the race to sign the 27-year-old Tottenham wide man. The Hammers are in the market for wide attackers, especially a left winger following Crysencio Summerville’s move to Al-Hilal. Solomon’s experience in European football with Shakhtar Donetsk, Villarreal, and Fiorentina could provide stability West Ham lack in the wide areas after Summerville’s departure.

There are some links with Simon Adingra of Sunderland, per reports, and this move could still materialise. However, West Ham are keeping their options open in case they cannot land their top targets, with Solomon fitting that profile.

Solomon’s status at Tottenham, clear under Roberto De Zerbi, suggests he is surplus to requirements. Hence, West Ham have the incentive to open talks with Spurs to determine their asking price, and then convince the player to choose East London as his preferred option.

Tottenham eyeing new wingers

Tottenham are clearly set to stay busy in their search for wide attackers, and therefore Solomon is surplus to requirements as things stand. Spurs are seemingly chasing Savinho from Manchester City, while another winger may be targetted to improve the wide areas.

Hence, West Ham have a genuine chance of signing Solomon if they are serious about the move. At the moment, the talks are only at an exploratory stage, which may develop in the coming period.