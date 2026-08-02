Real Madrid offer €70 million to sign Micky van de Ven

Real Madrid have stepped up their search for defensive reinforcements by submitting a €70 million offer for Tottenham Hotspur centre-back Micky van de Ven.

Jose Mourinho has made strengthening the heart of his defence one of his priorities this summer, with the Dutch international identified as the ideal addition to help Los Blancos reclaim domestic and European supremacy after Barcelona’s recent dominance.

While talks between the two clubs are progressing, Tottenham are refusing to sanction the transfer until they have secured a suitable replacement for one of their most important defenders.

Mourinho earmarks Van de Ven as a defensive priority

According to Fichajes, Real Madrid lodged their €70 million proposal last weekend after Mourinho gave the move his full backing. The Portuguese manager is believed to value Van de Ven’s exceptional recovery pace, positional awareness and ability to defend high up the pitch, all qualities that fit perfectly into the aggressive defensive system he wants to implement upon his return to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Having already overseen several major additions this summer, Mourinho remains determined to reshape Madrid’s backline as he looks to build a squad capable of ending Barcelona’s grip on Spanish football and challenging for every major trophy. Van de Ven’s versatility is another major attraction. Comfortable as a left-sided centre-back and capable of filling in at left-back when required, the Netherlands international would provide valuable tactical flexibility.

Tottenham keen to bring in a replacement before approving sale

Despite Real Madrid’s significant offer, Tottenham are maintaining a firm stance. The North London club are unwilling to lose Van de Ven without first securing a replacement for Roberto De Zerbi’s squad, making that the key condition delaying the transfer.

The defender remains under contract until 2029, placing Spurs in a strong negotiating position. Having signed the Dutchman from Wolfsburg for around €40 million in 2023, Tottenham stand to make a sizeable profit if the deal is completed.

Van de Ven has continued to participate in pre-season preparations and recently spoke positively about the changes made under De Zerbi, suggesting there is no immediate urgency on his side to force through an exit. Real Madrid therefore remain patient, with confidence that negotiations can be finalised once Tottenham complete their own defensive recruitment.

This feels like a classic Mourinho signing. Van de Ven possesses exactly the attributes Madrid have lacked at times over the past season like elite recovery speed, physical dominance and composure in possession. At €70 million, Real Madrid are paying a premium, but truly elite centre-backs are among the hardest players to find. Tottenham’s stance is equally understandable. Losing Van de Ven without a replacement would significantly weaken De Zerbi’s defence, so delaying the deal until another centre-back arrives is the logical approach. If Spurs complete that piece of business, this transfer could move very quickly.