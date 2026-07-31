Liverpool establish contact for Fikayo Tomori move

Liverpool remain active in the transfer market as Andoni Iraola continues shaping his squad ahead of the new season.

While the Reds have strengthened several areas of the team, adding another experienced central defender has become one of the club’s priorities as they prepare for another demanding campaign across multiple competitions.

With defensive depth high on the agenda, Liverpool have now turned their attention to a proven Premier League and Serie A performer who has long been regarded as one of England’s most reliable centre-backs.

According to a report by Italian outlet Tutto Juve, Liverpool have opened initial discussions with AC Milan over a potential move for Fikayo Tomori. The contacts remain exploratory at this stage, with the Reds gathering information before deciding whether to progress towards a formal offer.

Tomori added to Liverpool’s defensive shortlist

Andoni Iraola is understood to be keen on adding an experienced defender capable of immediately strengthening Liverpool’s backline. Tomori has emerged as one of the leading candidates due to his pace, athleticism and ability to defend aggressively in high defensive lines, all qualities that suit Iraola’s style of exciting football.

Although negotiations are still in their infancy, Liverpool have already made contact with AC Milan to assess the conditions of a possible transfer. The Reds are currently evaluating the financial aspects of any deal before determining whether to submit an official proposal.

AC Milan remain in control

Tomori remains under contract with AC Milan until 2027, placing the Italian club in a strong negotiating position. However, his contractual situation could become increasingly significant if a new agreement is not reached over the coming months.

Without a contract extension, Milan may eventually consider offers rather than risk seeing the defender’s market value decline as his deal enters its final years. For the time being, though, the Rossoneri have shown no indication that they are willing to part with one of their key defensive players easily.

Liverpool are also not the only club monitoring the England international, with Juventus and Newcastle United previously credited with interest in the 28-year-old. As a result, any move for Tomori could develop into a competitive battle if Milan decide to open negotiations.

Tomori appears to be an excellent stylistic fit for Liverpool under Andoni Iraola. His recovery pace, physicality and experience at the highest level would suit a team looking to defend aggressively and play on the front foot.

However, AC Milan hold the strongest cards. With Tomori contracted until 2027, Liverpool are unlikely to secure a bargain and may need to submit a substantial offer before Milan seriously consider negotiations. At this stage, the talks are exploratory, but it is certainly a situation worth watching as the transfer window progresses.