Christian Heidel comments on Kaishu Sano future amid Arsenal, Liverpool, Tottenham links

Arsenal, Liverpool and Tottenham have received a massive boost in their pursuit of FSV Mainz defensive midfielder Kaishu Sano.

Arsenal, Tottenham and Liverpool have been handed fresh encouragement in their pursuit of Kaishu Sano after Mainz sporting director Christian Heidel admitted the Bundesliga club would consider selling the Japanese midfielder if the right offer arrives.

The 25-year-old has emerged as one of the most sought-after midfielders in Europe following an outstanding season in Germany (7 goal contributions in 48 games with over 4,000 minutes) and an impressive showing for Japan at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. His performances have significantly boosted his reputation, with his market value climbing to around €50 million.

Sano has been linked with Arsenal, Liverpool and Tottenham, although Heidel refused to comment on specific clubs when discussing the growing transfer speculation during an interview with Bild.

Speaking about the midfielder’s future a month back, the Mainz chief made it clear that interest in Sano is genuine:

“There’s no doubt there are interested parties. It’s well known that England is the league where outstanding players usually move. Our big advantage is that the player still has a long-term contract, so we’re under no pressure at all and won’t be rushing anything.”

FSV Mainz are ready to sell Sano for the right price

However, he also acknowledged that Mainz could be tempted if an exceptional proposal arrives.

“We don’t have to sell Kaishu; we can afford to keep him. If he stays, there will be many happy people in the team, the club and everywhere around it. But it’s like always at Mainz. Should an offer come in that takes our breath away, we’ll have to consider it,” Heidel said in his recent interview with Bild.

Those comments are likely to alert several Premier League clubs. Arsenal view Sano as a midfielder capable of replacing the exit-linked Christian Norgaard while adding further depth alongside Declan Rice and Martin Zubimendi. He would strengthen Arsenal’s midfield in transitions and possession play.

Liverpool target Sano as direct competition for Ryan Gravenberch under Andoni Iraola. His composure in possession and tireless work rate fit the profile Liverpool have been targeting.

Tottenham are unlikely to pursue a further major midfield investment. Having already strengthened their midfield significantly with the arrivals of Sandro Tonali and Mateus Fernandes, the club’s priorities lie elsewhere.

With Sano under contract until 2028, Mainz remain in a strong negotiating position and are under no pressure to cash in. Heidel’s latest comments suggest the Bundesliga club are not ruling out a sale entirely, but any Premier League move remains contingent on an offer that meets their exceptional valuation threshold.